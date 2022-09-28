ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison University presents Molière's ballet 'The Pests'

The Denison University Department of Theatre presents Molière's "The Pests" at 8 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 30, and Oct. 1; at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2; at 8 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 7, and 8; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, in the Sharon Martin Hall of the Michael D. Eisner Center for the Performing Arts, located at 240 W. Broadway. The events are free but tickets are required. For information, tickets and COVID guidelines visit denison.edu/eisnerevents or contact Eisner Center Box Office at 740-587-6544.

"The Pests" is written by Molière, translated and adapted by Felicia Londré. The production is directed by Cheryl McFarren.

To celebrate Molière’s 400th birthday, the Department of Theatre is going for Baroque to have fun! "The Pests" (“Les Fâcheux”) throws shade at the social conventions and characters that seem to do their utmost to dash our dreams. Eraste is in love with Orphise, but cannot get to their rendez-vous because of the obnoxious people that crave his attention. This comédie-ballet first delighted King Louis XIV and his court at Vaux-le-Vicomte in 1661. Today, Molière’s wit is fresh and sharp as ever in Felicia Londr’s snappy adaptation. It’s a musical amuse-bouche. Venez-voir!

Performance dates and times are as follows:

  • Saturday, Oct. 1, at 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m.

Information submitted by Denison University.

