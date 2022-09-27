Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO