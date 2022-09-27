Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Bruce Willis' Net Worth Shows His Sixth Sense for Finances! What He Made for 'Die Hard' and More
By his own account, Bruce Willis grew up a "working-class kid in New Jersey." So when his net worth ballooned to nine figures as one of Hollywood's biggest marquee names a few couple decades later, he didn't let the money go to his head. In fact, Willis once said that...
Clayton News Daily
A 'Community' movie is finally on its way
Class is back in session once again. "Community," the six-season hit NBC comedy series about a group of students at a community college, will return with a long-awaited movie, NBC's streaming service Peacock announced Friday -- fulfilling the show's own "six seasons and a movie" prophecy. "'Six seasons and a...
Clayton News Daily
Estranged Sisters Reunite To Run a Detective Agency in Hallmark's 'Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths'
There's been no word from Hallmark Media on the fate of their long-standing mystery franchises like Mystery 101, Ruby Herring Mysteries, and Martha Vineyard Mysteries, but they are keen to introduce viewers to several new franchises. In recent months, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has put more emphasis on the "Movies"...
Clayton News Daily
Brooke Shields Shares TikTok With Daughter Rowan That Went Horribly Wrong
Brooke Shields is showing her TikTok followers the hilarious moment one of her daughters attempted a popular trend, which didn't exactly go as planned. In the video, Shields, 57, was sitting in the car with her daughter, Rowan Henchy, 19, who was trying to replicate the viral trend where one person reaches into the backseat for a bag, which they use to lightly hit the other person in the head while pretending they didn't realize it. Usually, the person gets away with a few hits before the other one eventually figures out what's going on.
Comments / 0