SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They have started a new tradition between Castlewood and Hamlin in high school football that might the most meaningful traveling trophy of all! New tennis courts had their first matches in Sioux Falls with the SF Showcase. USD’s win streak was snapped despite a record-setting night for Elizabeth Juhnke while SDSU was winning in Grand Forks. And SF Christian best Western Christian while Harrisburg swept Roosevelt in HS Volleyball Tuesday night.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO