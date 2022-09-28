Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 27th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They have started a new tradition between Castlewood and Hamlin in high school football that might the most meaningful traveling trophy of all! New tennis courts had their first matches in Sioux Falls with the SF Showcase. USD’s win streak was snapped despite a record-setting night for Elizabeth Juhnke while SDSU was winning in Grand Forks. And SF Christian best Western Christian while Harrisburg swept Roosevelt in HS Volleyball Tuesday night.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jacks glad to be home after great road win at Missouri State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits picked up an impressive road win last Saturday in Springfield, Missouri where they doubled up 6th-ranked Missouri State 28-14. And this was a team that had hung tough with 10th-ranked Arkansas the previous week. The Jacks opened the season with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes still seeking peak performance amidst 13-match win streak
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A month ago today the South Dakota volleyball team opened their season with a three set loss to a Louisville club that is currently ranked number two in the nation. Since then, to borrow a line from the poet laureate DJ Khaled, all the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Castlewood senior eager to help others after graduating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Olivia Akin is a senior at Castlewood High School known for her kindness and smile. “It’d be a lot less stress for teachers for sure if we had more Olivias,” said Castlewood high school counselor Ashley Price. With a 4.0 she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Brookings I-29 road closure extended
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
dakotanewsnow.com
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
PHOTOS: Crews battle fire at South Dakota dairy
Crews from multiple departments were called to a dairy near Ortley, South Dakota for a fire Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU president receives prestigious Harold W. McGraw Jr. Higher Education Prize
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn was announced as the recipient of the Harold W. McGraw Jr. Higher Education Prize for his work with the Wokini Initiative. The Wokini Initiative was launched in 2016 during Dunn’s inaugural address with the purpose of better...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gowatertown.net
Tractor rear ended by pickup truck in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accident that involved a vehicle rear ending a farm impelment. It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday northwest of Bruce. Authorities say a tractor with an attached disc mower was rear ended by a pickup. The collision caused the...
gowatertown.net
Group responsible for graffitti in Watertown identified
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police say several juveniles and one 18 year-old adult have been identified as being responsible for recent graffitti vandalism at Watertown’s skate park and two other locations. Police Captain Kirk Ellis says the juveniles who are first time offenders will be referred into a diversion program...
Madison Daily Leader
Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders
Harry Johnson was a rural mail carrier in the Rutland area a century ago. That tidbit of historical information might have been forgotten, especially since he and his wife Della moved to California in 1941 with their two youngest daughters, Doris and Jewell. However, Johnson left behind two daughters, one of whom made Madison her home for 83 years – Marcene Scully.
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gowatertown.net
One person injured in two vehicle crash on Highway 212 in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police and Watertown Fire Rescue were dispatched to a two vehicle crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 212 and 14th Street Southeast, which is in a highway construction zone. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There was no word on that person’s...
amazingmadison.com
Madison man sentenced on assault charge
A Madison man will serve time in jail on a simple assault charge. 27-year-old Travis Peneaux was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court on the misdemeanor Simple Assault charge and a felony charge of Failure to Appear. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Peneaux to serve one year in the...
brookingsradio.com
Suspects arrested in Brookings with over 30-pounds of meth and fentanyl
Brookings Police and South Dakota Highway Patrol make a huge methamphetamine bust. Brookings Police Detective Adam Smith says it started with a traffic complaint at about 9:30 Sunday morning. Officers located the vehicle at a gas station on the 3000 Block of Lefevre Drive. While speaking with the occupants, an...
dakotanewsnow.com
Department of Commerce invests $1.1 million to improve Calvin Park
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Commerce’s investment will help create more jobs and grow private investments and improve the experience of Calvin Industrial Park. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced in a press release that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a...
Comments / 0