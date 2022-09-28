ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Friday Night Football: Week 6 schedule, scores in southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The push for division titles and playoff positions heats up in southern Idaho as the calendar turns towards October. The Week 6 schedule includes 32 contests featuring a southern Idaho program, with action getting underway Thursday. Due to Boise State's game against San Diego State at...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

World Record Gets Smashed At A Boise High School

While most people have their attention focused on football and fall festivals, a Boise man smashed a world record at a high school right here in Boise. David Rush, a Boise State alumni, recently attempted to smash yet another world record at the track of Centennial High School in Boise.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho high school football rankings: Top teams in each class for Week 6

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's Idaho high school football media poll for Week 6 brought a new face to the 4A classification's top five. Following a massive 42-28 win over then undefeated rival Burley, the Minico Spartans moved into the No. 3 spot. Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) squads continue to...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Idaho State
San Diego, CA
Football
State
Texas State
Boise, ID
College Sports
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Local
California Football
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
Local
California College Sports
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
obnug.com

An open letter to Dirk Koetter

You probably don’t remember me, but we ran into each other outside the Varsity Center in 2000. You were walking to your car eating an apple (that’s SO Dirk) and I was doing that half-jog half-walk thing from my car in the stadium lot to a class at the Multipurpose Building that had started 5 minutes prior. I remember us both thinking it was so crazy that I’d ran into you since I’d ran into Rod Jensen the day before at the Broadway Wendy’s. Anyway, I’ve been fine. Little concerned about Boise State and frankly, that’s why I’m writing this “open” letter. It’s “open” in the way that marriages are, by the way—one-sided and bound to end in tears.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
MERIDIAN, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego State#Boise State Broncos#Game Day#American Football#College Football#Everything Bronco Nation#Utep#Boise State#Miners#Fbs#Aztecs#Espn#Fox Sports 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?

How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students

Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Temperatures will take a big drop tomorrow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A dry cold front is about to move into the Treasure Valley. As a result, temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than it was today. In fact, yesterday we broke a record for high temps when we topped out at 95 degrees. Today, highs hit 91 degrees in Boise. Not a record, but still a good 15 degrees warmer than normal.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Two Idaho Women Face Off in a Grocery Store Checkout Line

There I was, minding my own biscuits and loading my groceries onto the conveyor belt at Ridley’s in Star. After years of experimenting with different conveyor belt tactics, I developed a finely honed order of operations. A Conveyor Belt Strategy for Grocery Tacticians. The non-edible heavies like cleaning supplies...
STAR, ID
Post Register

Welcome Cruz, the new wellness K9 for the Boise Police Dept.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Say hello to Cruz, Boise Police Department's new wellness K9. Cruz will be taking over for Clover, who is retiring due to ongoing issues with anxiety and will be taking some long-overdue time to focus on her own wellness. The BPD wellness K9 is there...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy