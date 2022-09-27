Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation. The Dolphins said after their 27-15 loss to the Bengals that Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team. Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and strapped to a stretcher after his facemask was removed. Dolphins players gathered around as Tagovailoa was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted “Tua! Tua!”
Coldwater JV football drops heart breaker at Pennfield
BATTLE CREEK, MI. — To continue their Homecoming week, the Coldwater JV Football Cardinals traveled to the north side of Battle Creek on Thursday to face off with Interstate 8 rival Pennfield. Coldwater dropped an absolute heartbreaker to the Panthers, falling by the score of 22-20. ...
Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital after an apparent head injury during Thursday night's game in Cincinnati, but coach Mike McDaniel later said he had suffered only a concussion and the team announced would fly back to Miami with teammates. Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati's Josh Tupou and swung to the ground violently with 5:43 remaining in the first half. His head and upper back hit the turf hard and his fingers...
Comments / 0