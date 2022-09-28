ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
Eater

Two-Michelin-Starred Restaurant Ikoyi Will Move and Enter a New Era

One of the most respected fine dining restaurants in London will close its current location before opening at a larger space in November when Ikoyi, the West African-leaning restaurant owned by Jeremy Chan and Iré Hassan-Odukale, moves from St James’s Market to 180 the Strand. The move has been mooted since June.
msn.com

Ranked: America's best beaches

Slide 1 of 26: America’s vast coastline is not short of beautiful beaches, and Tripadvisor has named the country’s top 25 locations based on the public’s reviews. Whether you fancy trekking along miles of unadulterated coastal nature reserves or prefer lazing on pristine, white sand with nearby entertainment – there’s a beach to suit everyone. So, pack your swimwear and pick your favorite...
GOBankingRates

5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
tourcounsel.com

Barcelona, Spain 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)

Barcelona is the capital of the Catalan autonomy, the second most populous city in Spain and a fairly large seaport. A piece of the Iberian Peninsula with a rich history, where ancient Roman conquerors, Germanic Visigoth tribes and even warlike Berbers managed to “check in” in different eras, has been in the top 20 most fashionable tourist destinations for several decades.
The Associated Press

Hyatt Centric brand debuts in Chandigarh with Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh, marking the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in Chandigarh. Paying homage to French architect Le Corbusier who designed the city along with Pierre Jeanneret, Jane Drew, and Maxwell Fry, the hotel celebrates both Corbusier’s design philosophy and the vibrant and bold culture of Punjab.
foodgressing.com

Pret A Manger Toronto Downtown Pop-up

Pret A Manger, the UK’s beloved freshly made grab-and-go sandwich and coffee shop chain, has now opened a pop-up in downtown Toronto following a successful launch of its first Canadian location in Vancouver earlier this summer. A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. has partnered with Pret to bring the...
activebeat.com

Best Money Saving Travel Tips

Popular travel destinations tend to have costly tourist traps, but connecting with locals can help you find authentic and cost-effective experiences. You can find cheap flights by browsing travel search engines and booking flights during the offseason. Instead of booking a fancy hotel, you can stay in Airbnbs, hostels and...
foodgressing.com

Zinc Café & Market West Hollywood CA – New Melrose Location

Zinc Café & Market is thrilled to announce its expansion with a second Los Angeles location on Melrose Avenue at the corner of Westbourne, set to open on September 28. Owner and President John Secretan opened the first Zinc location with his mother Rosemarie in Laguna Beach in 1988, with an acute attention to quality and in-house production.
techaiapp.com

Short stay: Hotel Kriunes, Near Reykjavik, Iceland – A Luxury Travel Blog

The family-run Hotel Kriunes is a unique luxury hotel that is often overlooked by visitors heading directly for Reykjavik, yet it offers a lovely alternative on the capital’s outskirts. Nestled on the shores of Lake Elliðavatn, popular with migratory birds as well as fishermen looking to catch char, trout and salmon, the hotel provides a more rural alternative to suburban Reykjavik.
cntraveler.com

How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality

At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
hotelnewsme.com

Global Dining Concept ISSEI launches in UAE at Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest international hotel groups, announced today that the global dining concept, ISSEI will open its doors this November 2022 in Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills in Dubai. Making its UAE debut, the world-class restaurant renowned for its evocative fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, will welcome guests at the hotels’ stunning rooftop overlooking the phenomenal Dubai skyline.
maritime-executive.com

Four Seasons Brand Launches New Luxury Yacht Cruise Line

Plans were announced to launch a Four Seasons branded yacht cruise line as the latest effort in the expanded ultra-luxury segment of the cruise industry. Fincantieri will build the new ultra-luxury vessel which is due to begin operations at the end of 2025 as the start of Four Seasons Yachts.
morningbrew.com

Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong among travel destinations ending Covid travel restrictions

Happy World Tourism Day—the world is (finally) your oyster again. Canada got the party started by announcing yesterday that it’s lifting its vaccine requirement to enter the country, its final Covid-related border restriction, on October 1. But Canada isn’t alone—everywhere you look, pandemic travel barriers are coming down.
