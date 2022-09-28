Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
See how Nederland quarterback Ayden Sunday gives Bulldogs’ offense advantage
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Bulldogs won their first game last week. A big reason why was the performance of Bulldogs utility player Ayden Sunday. He is now Nederland’s starting quarterback. Sunday took over the position after halftime of the Bulldogs’ loss to Silsbee and almost led the team to a huge fourth-quarter comeback.
Port Arthur News
Bulldogs ready for literal homecoming; Nederland returns to home stadium
NEDERLAND — Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow said his players started off this week with one of their best practices coming off the team’s first win of the season. That emotion will likely carry over to Friday, when Nederland (1-3, 1-0 in District 9-5A Division II) takes the field at Bulldog Stadium for the first time this season as construction clears up.
Port Arthur News
Texas City coach weighs in on PNG’s talented team ahead of matchup of top-3 defenses
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves football team might have the toughest start to district out of all the teams in District 9-5A Division II. PNG is coming off a loss to Fort Bend Marshall, ranked No. 3 in the state, and now turns around and play a competitive Texas City, who features the top-ranked defense in the district heading into Week 6.
theleadernews.com
Booker T. Washington stays unbeaten
Before the season, the players at Booker T. Washington said they wanted to bring back a winning culture. So far this season, they’ve been able to bring it back and then some. The Eagles blew out Kashmere 48-0 last Friday in the team’s District 11-4A opener to improve to 4-0, their best start in almost two decades.
Orange Leader
VAN WADE — It’s time for West Orange-Stark fans to rise up for Mustangs student-athletes
It was a tough couple days of football watching for me, starting Friday night into Saturday. On Friday, I witnessed the West Orange-Stark Mustangs drop their first district game since 2009, as they fell to Silsbee, ending a 69-game district winning streak. Then I saw the Texas Longhorns fall into...
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
thepostnewspaper.net
Head football coach Mike Jackson announced.
Current Grand Oaks and former La Marque head football coach Mike Jackson announced his retirement from coaching on Monday, citing family faith issues. Jackson was head coach/athletic director at La Marque from 2011-17, leading the team to six district championships during his time.
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
Port Arthur News
Dennis James Trahan
Dennis James Trahan, 80, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:41 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in his residence surrounded by family. Dennis was born May 9, 1942 in Jennings, LA and was a 1960 graduate of St. Michael High School in Crowley, LA, where he began his love of sports and received 15 of the 16 letters offered in sports.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
louisianaradionetwork.com
A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans
The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
Port Arthur News
BCISD superintendent receives scholarship to be part of ‘think-tank’
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a seat among the state’s brightest minds in education. The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin released a statement saying Kelly is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy.
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desto’; suspect charged
HOUSTON – The 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in west Houston over the weekend was a popular rapper who recently moved to Houston. Fans and her record label poured out tributes to Destinee Govan, who performed under the alias, “Lotta Cash Desto.”. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has...
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston
Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: “Bram” Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
Port Arthur News
Robert “Rob 5” Freddie Simpson Sr.
Mr. Robert “Rob 5” Freddie Simpson Sr., 76 of Port Arthur, Texas departed his life and entered into eternal rest and abundant life in Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a 1965 graduate of Lincoln High School. He was...
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
