Crosby, TX

Port Arthur News

See how Nederland quarterback Ayden Sunday gives Bulldogs’ offense advantage

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Bulldogs won their first game last week. A big reason why was the performance of Bulldogs utility player Ayden Sunday. He is now Nederland’s starting quarterback. Sunday took over the position after halftime of the Bulldogs’ loss to Silsbee and almost led the team to a huge fourth-quarter comeback.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Bulldogs ready for literal homecoming; Nederland returns to home stadium

NEDERLAND — Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow said his players started off this week with one of their best practices coming off the team’s first win of the season. That emotion will likely carry over to Friday, when Nederland (1-3, 1-0 in District 9-5A Division II) takes the field at Bulldog Stadium for the first time this season as construction clears up.
NEDERLAND, TX
theleadernews.com

Booker T. Washington stays unbeaten

Before the season, the players at Booker T. Washington said they wanted to bring back a winning culture. So far this season, they’ve been able to bring it back and then some. The Eagles blew out Kashmere 48-0 last Friday in the team’s District 11-4A opener to improve to 4-0, their best start in almost two decades.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Dennis James Trahan

Dennis James Trahan, 80, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:41 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in his residence surrounded by family. Dennis was born May 9, 1942 in Jennings, LA and was a 1960 graduate of St. Michael High School in Crowley, LA, where he began his love of sports and received 15 of the 16 letters offered in sports.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’

The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
BEAUMONT, TX
louisianaradionetwork.com

A missing sixth grade teacher from Houston vehicle found in New Orleans

The vehicle of a sixth grade teacher reported missing in the Houston-area has been found in New Orleans. The husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported his wife missing last Thursday. Sergeant Danny Lares, with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in Texas says they do not know what Reynolds was doing...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Port Arthur News

BCISD superintendent receives scholarship to be part of ‘think-tank’

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a seat among the state’s brightest minds in education. The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin released a statement saying Kelly is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KATY, TX
foursquare.com

The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston

Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: “Bram” Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
HOUSTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Robert “Rob 5” Freddie Simpson Sr.

Mr. Robert “Rob 5” Freddie Simpson Sr., 76 of Port Arthur, Texas departed his life and entered into eternal rest and abundant life in Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was a 1965 graduate of Lincoln High School. He was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX

