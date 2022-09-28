Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Busy football week ahead
Weather continues to affect our Friday night high school football broadcasts on local radio. Our first radio broadcast this fall on Aug. 26 was canceled after heavy rain forced the Vanguard (Ocala) at Gainesville High season opener to get moved. The game was moved to Booster Stadium in Ocala on Saturday morning, Aug. 27, where Vanguard cruised to a 68-0 win.
mainstreetdailynews.com
P.K. Yonge plays Santa Fe tonight
This Friday night’s game between P.K. Yonge and host Santa Fe (Alachua) has been moved to tonight at 7 p.m. due to Hurricane Ian. Santa Fe won its first game of the year this past Friday with a 14-7 win against visiting Gainesville High. Junior quarterback James Smith threw...
WCJB
Power is being restored across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst
As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
floridahsfootball.com
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville to resume sandbag events Wednesday
The city of Gainesville has extended its sandbag distribution through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Alachua County is under both a Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian approaches. Both the county and city have declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm. The area is set...
WCJB
Silver alert issued in Gainesville for Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since. Officers have reason to believe she was in Gainesville. She may be...
wuft.org
Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian
Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
alachuachronicle.com
Updated hurricane closure list
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday. The agencies below are also closed Wednesday through Friday. We expect more closure announcements soon. Alachua County Public Schools. The University of Florida. Santa Fe College. The Alachua County...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
alachuachronicle.com
Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Improving Storm Conditions for Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is pleased to report that we are in good shape as the path of now Tropical Storm Ian shifted dramatically to the east overnight. However, our hearts go out to Florida residents who continue to deal with the destructive impacts of this storm.
wuft.org
A Gainesville community tethered by frustration stands resilient against repeated flooding
Pamela O’Steen, a 62-year-old resident of the Hills of Santa Fe neighborhood in northwest Gainesville, has seen her house flood seven times since she moved there in 2000. “Every time it rains, I pray,” O’Steen said. Residents like O’Steen say they feel helpless and forgotten as they...
WCJB
NCFL emergency shelters prepare open ahead of Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Special needs and general population shelters open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Pinemount Elementary School - 324 SW Gabriel PlaceLake City, FL 32024. Special needs and general...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the county effective at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is anticipated to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning in the Southwest Florida area. Columbia County is...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV offers prefilled and make-your-own sandbags
As Hurricane Ian advances closer to the region, Gainesville residents can pick up pre-filled sandbags at the city’s Public Works facility or fill their own at Citizens Field on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. Mayor Lauren Poe signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency, which started...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
