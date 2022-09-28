ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Busy football week ahead

Weather continues to affect our Friday night high school football broadcasts on local radio. Our first radio broadcast this fall on Aug. 26 was canceled after heavy rain forced the Vanguard (Ocala) at Gainesville High season opener to get moved. The game was moved to Booster Stadium in Ocala on Saturday morning, Aug. 27, where Vanguard cruised to a 68-0 win.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

P.K. Yonge plays Santa Fe tonight

This Friday night’s game between P.K. Yonge and host Santa Fe (Alachua) has been moved to tonight at 7 p.m. due to Hurricane Ian. Santa Fe won its first game of the year this past Friday with a 14-7 win against visiting Gainesville High. Junior quarterback James Smith threw...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Power is being restored across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst

As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville to resume sandbag events Wednesday

The city of Gainesville has extended its sandbag distribution through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Alachua County is under both a Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian approaches. Both the county and city have declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm. The area is set...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville hotels shoulder influx of evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ian

Weather forecasters are warning Florida residents that the hurricane looming eerily on the state’s west coast has the potential for a life-threatening storm surge, devastating wind damage and considerable flooding. Many residents are not willing to stay home and see if those forecasts turn into reality. And numerous evacuees...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Updated hurricane closure list

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, Alachua County offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday. The agencies below are also closed Wednesday through Friday. We expect more closure announcements soon. Alachua County Public Schools. The University of Florida. Santa Fe College. The Alachua County...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
WCJB

NCFL emergency shelters prepare open ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Special needs and general population shelters open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Pinemount Elementary School - 324 SW Gabriel PlaceLake City, FL 32024. Special needs and general...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the county effective at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is anticipated to make landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning in the Southwest Florida area. Columbia County is...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV offers prefilled and make-your-own sandbags

As Hurricane Ian advances closer to the region, Gainesville residents can pick up pre-filled sandbags at the city’s Public Works facility or fill their own at Citizens Field on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. Mayor Lauren Poe signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency, which started...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL

