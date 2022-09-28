Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
Chancellor Green gives State of the University address
Faculty and staff gathered in the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday morning for Chancellor Ronnie Green's annual State of the University address. Green addressed changes that are in the process of being made - ongoing construction across UNL, for example - and what needs to be done to make these changes.
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
1011now.com
Controversy leads to mass exodus of nonprofit workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit is losing volunteers and employees because of controversial ministry standards, which appears to be a code of conduct that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. 10/11 Now has tried reaching out to City Impact, so far we have not heard anything back....
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo holding adult-only Halloween-themed Late Nights
Animal lovers will be able to get spooky during Late Nights at the Omaha Zoo this Halloween season.
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
1011now.com
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new baseball and softball complex is coming to the Capital City. The City of Lincoln, along with Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other community partners made the announcement on Wednesday morning about the Lincoln Youth Complex. “The feeling I had...
Kearney Hub
Negative posts online about Lincoln tattoo shop result in $170K award
A Lancaster County District Judge has entered a $170,000 award against three women for making defamatory statements about a Lincoln tattoo shop on social media. After a hearing last week, District Judge Ryan Post found Casandra Smith, Chantel Becker and Amanda Harder jointly responsible for paying Edison Tattoo & Body Piercing the judgment, plus $2,679 in attorney fees.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KETV.com
ACLU shares report card on school dress codes
OMAHA, Neb. — Michaela Atkins remembers the day she was asked to leave class and change clothes. “I had a teacher specifically telling me I was showing my shoulders,” said Atkins, a community activist in Omaha. The OPS grad said the lesson she learned from that experience might...
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
Besides Valas, what would be the second best pumpkin patch around Omaha?
Valas asks almost $40 a person, too expensive for my family.
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
klkntv.com
Inmate escapes while in downtown Lincoln for appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate went downtown for an appointment on Wednesday and “slipped away,” according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Danielle Zelazny, 37, is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was sentenced to two to four years for burglary in Lancaster County.
kfornow.com
Police Plan Extra Patrols Around Memorial Stadium On Home Football Game Days
Memorial Stadium on a Nebraska football gameday vs. Bethune-Cookman in 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports) Lincoln, NE (September 27, 2022) In an effort to continue impacting illegal behavior, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will continue its underage drinking and party enforcement project which coincided with the start of the school year and the beginning of football season. The goal of the project is to impact dangerous behaviors such as binge drinking, underage drinking, wild parties, and drunk driving during University of Nebraska-Lincoln home football games.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
fox42kptm.com
Goodwill is in need of donations for new location in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Goodwill is in need of donations to fill its new 10,000 sq. ft. location in South Omaha, according to a press release from Goodwill Industries. The new location is in Stockyards Plaza at 3505 L St. where Hy-Vee used to reside. The grand-opening of the...
doniphanherald.com
Offutt planes getting ready to leave Lincoln for good
Offutt Air Force Base planes are getting ready to depart the Lincoln Airport for good. The base's $168.9 million runway reconstruction project is wrapping up, and the strip is set to reopen Friday. That means the huge RC-135 reconnaissance jets and E-4B command and control aircraft that have been seen...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
