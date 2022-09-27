Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
SHS Lady Eagles Win Conference Championship
The Lady Eagles softball team on Thursday completed an undefeated run in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan kept racking in the accolades with another flawless performance, winning 20-1 against St. James. Sullivan went 7-0 in FRC play and improved to 10-8 overall. Kayla Ulrich and Jaedin Blankenship each rocked a...
Coldwater JV football drops heart breaker at Pennfield
BATTLE CREEK, MI. — To continue their Homecoming week, the Coldwater JV Football Cardinals traveled to the north side of Battle Creek on Thursday to face off with Interstate 8 rival Pennfield. Coldwater dropped an absolute heartbreaker to the Panthers, falling by the score of 22-20. ...
Lady Broncos extend win streak to eight after beating Miyamura
FARMINGTON − The Kirtland Central girls soccer team extended their win streak to eight straight after a 2-1 overtime win at home Tuesday afternoon over Miyamura. Meantime, both the Farmington boys and girls soccer teams suffered close defeats in district action against Eldorado. Here's a look back at prep...
Clanton Advertiser
Verbena wins the unholy war over Notasulga
Verbena High School won the battle of the devils on Sept. 29 besting Notasulga High School 32-14 behind three touchdown runs by D.J. Jackson. Verbena, who had not beaten the Blue Devils of Notasulga since 2010, led 22-6 at halftime. Notasulga scored first in the second half on a long touchdown pass and convert the two-point conversion to cut the Red Devils lead down to 20-14.
