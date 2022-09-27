ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan Independent News

SHS Lady Eagles Win Conference Championship

The Lady Eagles softball team on Thursday completed an undefeated run in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan kept racking in the accolades with another flawless performance, winning 20-1 against St. James. Sullivan went 7-0 in FRC play and improved to 10-8 overall. Kayla Ulrich and Jaedin Blankenship each rocked a...
SULLIVAN, MO
Clanton Advertiser

Verbena wins the unholy war over Notasulga

Verbena High School won the battle of the devils on Sept. 29 besting Notasulga High School 32-14 behind three touchdown runs by D.J. Jackson. Verbena, who had not beaten the Blue Devils of Notasulga since 2010, led 22-6 at halftime. Notasulga scored first in the second half on a long touchdown pass and convert the two-point conversion to cut the Red Devils lead down to 20-14.
NOTASULGA, AL

