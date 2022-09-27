Verbena High School won the battle of the devils on Sept. 29 besting Notasulga High School 32-14 behind three touchdown runs by D.J. Jackson. Verbena, who had not beaten the Blue Devils of Notasulga since 2010, led 22-6 at halftime. Notasulga scored first in the second half on a long touchdown pass and convert the two-point conversion to cut the Red Devils lead down to 20-14.

NOTASULGA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO