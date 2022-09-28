ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

BCISD superintendent receives scholarship to be part of ‘think-tank’

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a seat among the state’s brightest minds in education. The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin released a statement saying Kelly is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur

The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Jefferson County, TX
Government
City
Bridge City, TX
County
Orange County, TX
Bridge City, TX
Education
Bridge City, TX
Government
County
Jefferson County, TX
Local
Texas Education
Orange County, TX
Government
Port Arthur News

Resident asks for city’s help improving Port Arthur park

A Port Acres park became the center of attention Tuesday night during a Port Arthur City Council meeting when a resident addressed members and staff regarding a lack of upkeep. “We’ve got a lot of problems with the park, and it seems like we’re not taking enough time and enough...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

City manager updates projects in Port Arthur, shares “open for business” message to developers

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton’s final words at a recent event for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce summed up his update on the happenings in the city. “Folks, the city of Port Arthur is open for business. It’s open for business in a very transparent way,” Burton said. “We are committed to you. We are committed to the partnership of the six other taxing entities in the city of Port Arthur. We are committed to work with you in order to deliver the infrastructure needs that you need in order for us to continue to thrive, to grow and educate our children.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park

Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools

The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school

Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe

“Cast your burdens on me and I’ll give you rest” were the words softly whispered on Thursday, September 15, 2022, as DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home. DeeDee, accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She attended Word...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux

Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux, 75, transitioned from his earthly home at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx., Thursday, September 15, 2022. Tony was born on July 12, 1947 in Port Arthur, Tx., to the late Raymond D. C. Comeaux and Mildred Linton Comeaux. Tony attended Sacred Heart Catholic...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Dennis James Trahan

Dennis James Trahan, 80, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:41 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in his residence surrounded by family. Dennis was born May 9, 1942 in Jennings, LA and was a 1960 graduate of St. Michael High School in Crowley, LA, where he began his love of sports and received 15 of the 16 letters offered in sports.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’

The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy