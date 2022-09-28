Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
BCISD superintendent receives scholarship to be part of ‘think-tank’
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School District Superintendent Mike Kelly is getting a seat among the state’s brightest minds in education. The Thompson Executive Leadership Institute (TELI) in Austin released a statement saying Kelly is the recipient of an academic scholarship to attend the 30th annual Superintendent Academy.
Port Arthur ISD hiring 28 high school seniors as substitutes, tutors
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Independent School District is revolutionizing the way it finds and hires their substitute teachers. Officials are now looking within the district and training their own students to rise up to the challenge and help teach the next generation. In about two weeks, 28...
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont getting boost to the economy with new development
BEAUMONT — Despite the nation's challenges with inflation this year, the economy is still growing in Beaumont. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports new businesses are opening in Southeast Texas.
Port Arthur News
Meet with the newest company to open in The Press Building in Downtown Port Arthur
The newest company in The Press Building is essentially in place to create even more. “My goal in doing business here in Southeast Texas is to create jobs,” said Niq Hunter, president and CEO of Nerd Family Productions. “I work with a number of different nonprofit organizations, and for more it’s a no brainer that the biggest driver of crime and isolation is the lack of opportunity. And…around here, there isn’t that much of a lack of opportunity. It’s a variety of opportunities.”
Port Arthur News
Resident asks for city’s help improving Port Arthur park
A Port Acres park became the center of attention Tuesday night during a Port Arthur City Council meeting when a resident addressed members and staff regarding a lack of upkeep. “We’ve got a lot of problems with the park, and it seems like we’re not taking enough time and enough...
12newsnow.com
City of Beaumont awarded $133.5K federal grant to fund public safety resources
The money comes from the Department of Justice's Justice Assistance Grant. The money can pay for crisis intervention, drug treatment and mental health programs.
Port Arthur News
City manager updates projects in Port Arthur, shares “open for business” message to developers
Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton’s final words at a recent event for the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce summed up his update on the happenings in the city. “Folks, the city of Port Arthur is open for business. It’s open for business in a very transparent way,” Burton said. “We are committed to you. We are committed to the partnership of the six other taxing entities in the city of Port Arthur. We are committed to work with you in order to deliver the infrastructure needs that you need in order for us to continue to thrive, to grow and educate our children.”
12newsnow.com
New 62-acre youth camp facility coming to Beaumont
The diocese of Beaumont says the facility will be called Christ Central Camp. The grounds will have a chapel, cabins and even swimming pools.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building
A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
KFDM-TV
Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park
Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
Port Arthur News
KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools
The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
Port Arthur News
Port Neches approves long-term improvements plan, see what city leaders are spotlighting
PORT NECHES — Leaders in Port Neches have approved a Five Year Capital Improvement Program that includes items ranging from water treatment storage and distribution system to wastewater collection system to streets, facilities and more. The five-year plan comes at a cost of $24 million. City Manager Andre Wimer...
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
Port Arthur News
DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe
“Cast your burdens on me and I’ll give you rest” were the words softly whispered on Thursday, September 15, 2022, as DeCrary “DeeDee” Lowe transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home. DeeDee, accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. She attended Word...
Port Arthur News
Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux
Emmett Ray “Tony” Comeaux, 75, transitioned from his earthly home at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Tx., Thursday, September 15, 2022. Tony was born on July 12, 1947 in Port Arthur, Tx., to the late Raymond D. C. Comeaux and Mildred Linton Comeaux. Tony attended Sacred Heart Catholic...
Port Arthur News
Dennis James Trahan
Dennis James Trahan, 80, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away peacefully at 11:41 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in his residence surrounded by family. Dennis was born May 9, 1942 in Jennings, LA and was a 1960 graduate of St. Michael High School in Crowley, LA, where he began his love of sports and received 15 of the 16 letters offered in sports.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Symphony announces ‘A Texas Tribute’
The Symphony of Southeast Texas (SOST) has announced its first POPS concert of the 70th Anniversary season, “A Texas Tribute.”. Maestro Chelsea Tipton II, celebrating his 14th year with SOST, leads SOST in concert on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Julie Rogers Theatre. The Symphony welcomes Kelli and Bob Phillips back to Beaumont as they celebrate 50 years with the Texas Country Reporter, which includes their special Symphony review.
Port Arthur News
Groves outlines October street closures, details for Pecan Festival, fire dept open house and Fall Fest
GROVES — October will be a busy month for the City of Groves with a fire department open house, annual Pecan Festival and a fall fest. Two of those events are requiring temporary road closures. Groves Fire Department is holding its first Open House since moving to a new...
