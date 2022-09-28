Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have gone up...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tropical Weather Paddling Home
Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida. Residents living in parts of central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked their way to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had been passable just a day or two earlier. Ben Bertat found 4 inches of water in his house by Lake Harney off North Jungle street in a rural part of Seminole County north of Orlando after kayaking to it Sunday morning. Only a day earlier, there had been no water.
Citrus County Chronicle
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. (AP) — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Defendant to represent himself in Wisconsin parade trial
Darrell Brooks' trial was never going to be easy for the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Now it could hurt even more. Brooks plowed through the city's Christmas parade in his Ford Escape last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, prosecutors allege. His trial opens Monday with jury selection and is expected to last at least a month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voice l Getting out the youth vote
‘Getting out the youth vote” has been an ongoing challenge for Americans. Younger people, ages 18-30, are often described as a powerful voting group, yet their turnout in the polls has been historically low. Despite the efforts made to engage younger people during their school years, too many still...
Comments / 0