September 28th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Christian was a well-oiled machine against Dakota Valley, as Sidney Oostra makes the tough dig and Peyton Poppema finishes it off the attack with a kill. Augustana’s Ben Kamp got into the backfield against Northern State for the strip sack, and Grayson...
Lincoln’s Tom Krueger talks about importance of new Tomar Tennis Complex
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first matches were played Tuesday in the Sioux Falls Showcase at the brand new Tomar Tennis Complex in Sioux Falls. All 4 city schools played 2 matches against each other. These courts will host state tournaments starting in the spring. Lincoln Tennis Coach...
Jacks glad to be home after great road win at Missouri State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits picked up an impressive road win last Saturday in Springfield, Missouri where they doubled up 6th-ranked Missouri State 28-14. And this was a team that had hung tough with 10th-ranked Arkansas the previous week. The Jacks opened the season with...
The Sioux Falls Showcase was played on brand new courts at Tomar Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The brand new tennis courts at the Tomar Tennis Complex were used for the first time Tuesday afternoon as part of the Sioux Falls Showcase of girls tennis with 2 matches for each team. There are 12 new courts as part of the complex that will be used during state tournaments.
“Key to the City” is a special game for both Augie and USF players, coaches and fans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We have back to back weekends of huge rivalry games in college football... Next Saturday it’s USD at SDSU. And this Saturday it’s the Key to the City game on the campus of Augustana. That’s where the unbeaten Vikings will host their...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
A meaningful new tradition started last Friday in HS Football between Castlewood and Hamlin
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seperated by just 21 miles, Hamlin and Castlewood High School are natural rivals in all sports except football, where differences in classification kept them apart until last year. “So we both submitted to the state that we’d like to play each other and it’s kind...
Coyotes still seeking peak performance amidst 13-match win streak
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A month ago today the South Dakota volleyball team opened their season with a three set loss to a Louisville club that is currently ranked number two in the nation. Since then, to borrow a line from the poet laureate DJ Khaled, all the...
Local snowbirds ride out Hurricane Ian in their Florida homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine being told you were safe from a hurricane, then just a few days later being trapped in your home when it veered your way. And it was too late to go anywhere or do anything about it. That is what Harlen Ulrich...
Memorial ride Thursday to honor Sioux Falls bicyclist killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -“It shouldn’t be a risk to your life to be riding a bike,” says Julia Tasuil as she shuffles through the pictures of Colin Tibbetts and the family they had together. A month ago, when Tibbetts got on his bike and...
Importance of getting flu shots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s that time of year. Flu shot season. Dakota News Now morning anchors Erik Thorstenson, and Alexandra Todd got their shots live on air. Sanford Health physician Dr. Susan Hoover talked about the importance of getting vaccinated.
City of Sioux Falls holds second round of aquatic center meetings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tonight, was the second round of public meetings to address the vision for the future of aquatics in Sioux Falls. These meetings are intended to engage the public in ideas for the aging pools around the city. The first round of meetings included a...
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
Fire crews extinguished flames at a Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire. According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.
National Women’s Health & Fitness Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is National Women’s Health and Fitness Day which focuses on getting active and taking a proactive approach to health. Jill Fries with Sanford Wellness Center explained a few simple exercises you can do at home.
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
Siouxpercon “Retromania” begins Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxpercon is a three-day event celebrating pop culture, art, film, and comic books. Featured guests this year include professional wrestler Scott Steiner and Food Network’s Justin Warner. Board member Jayson Weihs explains what else to expect.
