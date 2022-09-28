Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Memorial ride Thursday to honor Sioux Falls bicyclist killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -“It shouldn’t be a risk to your life to be riding a bike,” says Julia Tasuil as she shuffles through the pictures of Colin Tibbetts and the family they had together. A month ago, when Tibbetts got on his bike and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
dakotanewsnow.com
Local salons offer pink hair extensions for October Cancer Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout October, a host of local hair salons will offer pink hair extensions to raise funds for patients and families battling cancer at the Avera Cancer Institute. Below is a list of all the participating locations. AVERA ST. LUKES - ABERDEEN. We Care...
dakotanewsnow.com
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon raises funds and awareness for families battling cancer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon kicked off Thursday Morning at 6 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. Thursday night as well as the same times on Friday. Various radio stations will tell the stories of families and battles with cancer in an effort to raise funds and support them.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kidney transplant creates stronger bond for donor, recipient
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last December, a family was suffering from emotional defeat when an almost guaranteed kidney transplant failed. Brandy Louwagie’s younger brother Bo Bearshield was a perfectly compatible donor and says he always knew as a kid that the day would come for him to give his sister something very valuable. During the procedure, doctors found that Brandy’s body had clotted and an emergency surgery could not save them from the inevitability of starting from square one. The time had also run out for her to avoid dialysis which was necessary until a new donor could be found. “Dialysis is something you never want to go on, but really once I got through the process, it wasn’t anything to be too scared of. I did it at home. Luckily I work from home so I didn’t have to leave my house to do any of it,” Brandy said.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kicking off the 20th season of The Premiere Playhouse with Young Frankenstein
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes and Co-Director Jesse Jensen joined us to talk about what to expect this season. Their first play will be Young Frankenstein and showtimes are listed on their website. There is still an opportunity to get a season pass. https://thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions/young-frankenstein/
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Taking people fishing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By the busload, they come. “Usually have three or four volunteers, and the bus driver. And that’s the help people, especially in wheel chairs, to get off the bus,” said Norman Kopecky. To throw a line in the water. Norman Kopecky...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln’s Tom Krueger talks about importance of new Tomar Tennis Complex
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The first matches were played Tuesday in the Sioux Falls Showcase at the brand new Tomar Tennis Complex in Sioux Falls. All 4 city schools played 2 matches against each other. These courts will host state tournaments starting in the spring. Lincoln Tennis Coach...
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
dakotanewsnow.com
USD fraternity to host cancer charity event on Oct. 1
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, so the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Fraternity at the University of South Dakota has decided to raise funds and awareness for local children facing cancer diagnoses. The monthlong effort will culminate on Oct. 1, when the chapter hosts...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
dakotanewsnow.com
Siouxpercon “Retromania” begins Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxpercon is a three-day event celebrating pop culture, art, film, and comic books. Featured guests this year include professional wrestler Scott Steiner and Food Network’s Justin Warner. Board member Jayson Weihs explains what else to expect.
nwestiowa.com
Sisters become new owners of The Garage
INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
dakotanewsnow.com
Smoke damage closes Cherry Creek Grill until further notice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Cherry Creek Grill Facebook page, a fire broke out in the restaurant Wednesday morning, causing Cherry Creek to close until further notice. Although it was only a small fire that broke out in the back section of the restaurant, however,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Local snowbirds ride out Hurricane Ian in their Florida homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine being told you were safe from a hurricane, then just a few days later being trapped in your home when it veered your way. And it was too late to go anywhere or do anything about it. That is what Harlen Ulrich...
dakotanewsnow.com
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
National Women’s Health & Fitness Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is National Women’s Health and Fitness Day which focuses on getting active and taking a proactive approach to health. Jill Fries with Sanford Wellness Center explained a few simple exercises you can do at home.
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 28th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both coaches talk about the Key to the City game, Stig says the Jacks are glad to be back home against Western Illinois. Cooper Seamer has the Plays of the Week, Tom Krueger talks about the new Tomas Tennis Complex, a 12 year old makes an ace and Dordt sweeps in GPAC volleyball.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer
A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
dakotanewsnow.com
Importance of getting flu shots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s that time of year. Flu shot season. Dakota News Now morning anchors Erik Thorstenson, and Alexandra Todd got their shots live on air. Sanford Health physician Dr. Susan Hoover talked about the importance of getting vaccinated.
