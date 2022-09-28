ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

The Associated Press

NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years' probation, no tourney ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand and a fine Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor. The Independent Accountability Review Panel put the blame on Memphis failing to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster or educate him better after hiring him as the Tigers’ men’s basketball coach. The panel also ruled Memphis provided impermissible benefits of meals to athletes and publicity benefits to recruits. The panel also ruled Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents but decided these were Level II and III violations.
Daily Mail

A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation

The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
Detroit News

Pistons' Rashard Lewis brings relatability as former NBA player to coaching

Detroit — New Pistons assistant coach Rashard Lewis spent the end of practice working with Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren on their perimeter shooting. Lewis specialized in 3-point shooting as a stretch forward during his 16-year NBA career. A two-time All-Star and NBA champion, Lewis understands playing the game at a high level as an individual, but he also knew how to play a role in order for a team to win a title.
Yardbarker

1 Grizzlies player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that’s on the rise, filled with young, hungry players who are only getting better. The Grizzlies proved that they belong with the NBA’s elites last season, pushing the eventual champions Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought six-game series. Led by the 23-year old Ja Morant, who is filled to the brim with confidence that he thought the Grizzlies should have knocked off the Warriors, the Grizzlies will be assured of their hopes of staying at the top of the Western Conference entering training camp.
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Announce Full Training Camp Roster

View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets held media day on Monday; while on Tuesday, they had their first day of training camp. They are coming off a tough season where they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, but there is good reason to believe they can be much better during the 2022-23 season.
Examiner Enterprise

TUPATALK: More than a playing field

Name the ballplayer who took out a government patent for a revolving fish bowl for tired goldfish. Vernon Louis “Lefty” Gomez should always be remembered as one of baseball’s most endearing humor men — and a heck of an amazing player. ...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jets’ offense will be ‘a hair different’ with Wilson back

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Changes are coming to the New York Jets’ offense. Nothing too drastic or radical but Zach Wilson’s return as the starting quarterback allows the team to do some things it simply couldn’t with 37-year-old Joe Flacco under center. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur...
DC News Now

Commanders offense looking to bounce back vs. Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — After a disappointing lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column at Dallas Cowboys this week. The Commanders gave up a season-high nine sacks last Sunday against the Eagles and the competition doesn’t get any easier with the Cowboys. Washington […]
