September 28th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Christian was a well-oiled machine against Dakota Valley, as Sidney Oostra makes the tough dig and Peyton Poppema finishes it off the attack with a kill. Augustana’s Ben Kamp got into the backfield against Northern State for the strip sack, and Grayson...
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 27th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -They have started a new tradition between Castlewood and Hamlin in high school football that might the most meaningful traveling trophy of all! New tennis courts had their first matches in Sioux Falls with the SF Showcase. USD’s win streak was snapped despite a record-setting night for Elizabeth Juhnke while SDSU was winning in Grand Forks. And SF Christian best Western Christian while Harrisburg swept Roosevelt in HS Volleyball Tuesday night.
Jacks glad to be home after great road win at Missouri State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Jackrabbits picked up an impressive road win last Saturday in Springfield, Missouri where they doubled up 6th-ranked Missouri State 28-14. And this was a team that had hung tough with 10th-ranked Arkansas the previous week. The Jacks opened the season with...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
Local snowbirds ride out Hurricane Ian in their Florida homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Imagine being told you were safe from a hurricane, then just a few days later being trapped in your home when it veered your way. And it was too late to go anywhere or do anything about it. That is what Harlen Ulrich...
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer

A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
A Taste of Sioux Falls supporting the SculptureWalk for an 8th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Taste of Sioux Falls is a fundraiser for the SculptureWalk to help continue to bring art to downtown Sioux Falls. Next Thursday the 6th at the Washington Pavilion the 8th annual Taste of Sioux Falls event will take place. SculptureWalk board chair member Regan Smith joined us to talk more about the importance of this event and what to expect.
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
Arrests made, grain bin help, gyrocopter fatality named

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning on this Thursday, Sept. 29. Before you head out the door today, here’s all you need to know with KELOLAND On The Go. The search is over for a Sioux Falls teenager, accused of shooting at an apartment building with people inside… but he won’t be staying behind bars. He was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.
City of Sioux Falls holds second round of aquatic center meetings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tonight, was the second round of public meetings to address the vision for the future of aquatics in Sioux Falls. These meetings are intended to engage the public in ideas for the aging pools around the city. The first round of meetings included a...
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily

Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
Fire crews extinguished flames at a Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire. According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
Cherry Creek Grill closes from fire smoke damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cherry Creek Grill on East 26th Street in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that it will be closed indefinitely because of extensive smoke damage from a Wednesday (Sept. 29) fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said it responded to the fire at about...
