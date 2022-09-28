Xiaomi's next 4K streaming device passes through the FCC

What you need to know

A listing on the FCC's website points to a new Xiaomi Box 4K.

The listing suggests the streaming device will arrive in the United States soon.

It also provides a glimpse of the streaming box's design and specifications.

Xiaomi's Mi Box 4K has been on the market for two years , and the streaming device is clearly due for an upgrade. That time may be approaching soon, if a new listing on the Federal Communications Commission's website is anything to go by.

The listing reveals an upcoming streaming device from the Chinese firm, which will apparently be called the Xiaomi Box 4K (via GChromecast Hub ). The absence of the Mi branding in its name is the first thing you'll notice, which isn't surprising given that Xiaomi dropped that branding after more than a decade of using it.

Xiaomi's next streaming device has the model number MDZ-28-AA, along with some specifications and design details. According to the drawings in the listing, it will have a box-shaped body and curved edges, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Box S .

In terms of specs, the second-generation Xiaomi Box 4K will obviously include support for 4K resolution along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options. The streaming box will presumably come with the standard accessories, such as a remote with voice control, an HDMI cable, a 5W power adapter, and a pair of batteries.

Aside from that, the listing doesn't reveal much in terms of features and other specs. Pricing is also unknown, but if the first-generation model's price is any indication, it won't be surprising if the Xiaomi Box 4K costs more than many of today's best streaming devices . To recap, the Mi Box 4K cost $69 in the United States, which was more expensive than the Chromecast with Google TV.

The streaming box's sighting on the FCC's website also indicates it could make its debut in the U.S. That said, with Google releasing the less expensive Chromecast with Google TV (HD) , it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi's upcoming competitor will make a significant dent in this segment in the country.