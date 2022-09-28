ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Colonel Crawford sweeps Bucyrus in Volley for the Cure match

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 1 day ago

NORTH ROBINSON — It was the first time Amber Christy had returned to the Mac Morrison Gymnasium since taking over the program at Bucyrus.

Having spent several seasons at Colonel Crawford prior to her departure after the 2019 season, she wasn't sure how she'd feel coaching from the other side of the court.

"It really didn't bother me," Christy said. "I wondered at first how it would feel, but these people and girls have welcomed me with open arms. I love the kids — they work so hard for me, the parents are supportive."

And even though Bucyrus was swept by Colonel Crawford for the second time this season, there were some positives to take away from the 25-20, 25-8, 25-17 loss. One in particular was how the team responded after losing starting middle Macey Williams to a concussion after she hustled into the stands for a ball and hit her head late in the first set.

"The girls came in and played hard," Christy said. "We threw in JV girls who haven't really played and it makes it very difficult when you try to run something the girls have never done. We have six girls on JV and if that went another game I wouldn't have had a player to play. We have to stay healthy … unfortunately it didn't go our way with that.

"I thought we were very competitive in the first and — for playing two JV kids and a middle — to have 17 points (in the third), I thought it would be more lopsided than that."

And Christy's foil, Taylor Heiby, wasn't thrilled with her team's first-set execution, but liked the way the Eagles bounced back for a clinical second and gritted out the third in front of a packed house.

"I told the girls we needed to settle down a bit," she said. "Tonight was a big night with Volley for the Cure, lots of events going on, so we had to settle down and play our game. We had to control our side. In the first (set) Bucyrus controlled a bit then we came back and pulled away a bit. We were swinging aggressive, our defense was picking up balls. This was a good win for us."

CC's Rylee Ritzhaupt reaches career milestone

Early in the third set, Colonel Crawford dug out a ball, set it out wide and Rylee Ritzhaupt leapt up to smash it down for a kill to put the Eagles up 5-0.

But, most significantly, it was kill No. 1,000 for the Eagles' big swinger.

"It means so much," Ritzhaupt said. "I've been working towards it since the beginning of this year. I don't look at my stats anymore. It just means a lot. All my hard work has paid off."

And to do it in front of a jam-packed gymnasium made the moment even more memorable for her.

"Such a huge night for her, such a huge accomplishment," Heiby said. "Getting 1,000 kills is very hard as an athlete, she has been our starting outside for four years now. She worked so hard to get here, and at this big event there were a lot of people here."

It was even special for Christy.

"It was cool Rylee got her 1,000th because I coached her as a freshman," she said. "That was neat to be here and see her do that."

As a freshman Ritzhaupt slotted right in as an outside hitter, and the growth she has made since then to get to where she is now as one of the premier hitters in Crawford County is remarkable.

"That just shows the passion she has for this game," Heiby said. "She plays club, she plays this year round and works very hard. This is my first year having 1,000th assist from Emma (Scott) and 1,000th kill with Rylee."

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Colonel Crawford sweeps Bucyrus in Volley for the Cure match

