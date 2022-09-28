Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Related
Florida Weekly
The Immokalee Foundation Women • Leadership • Luncheon, Lunch en Blanc
The Immokalee Foundation welcomed 42 women to its first-ever Women • Leadership • Luncheon, Lunch en Blanc at The Continental in Naples. The event recognized these women for their leadership and impact in our community and introduced ways to help create a greater future for Immokalee’s youth. The Immokalee Foundation is making plans to host this event yearly.
Florida Weekly
The annual ride brings together cyclists on a mission to fight cancer
Whether you’re celebrating survival or honoring a loved one, the Pan-Florida Challenge Cancer Ride welcomes cyclists of all ages and abilities to ride on March 25-26, 2023. Very early registration opens on October 1, and you can choose from multiple routes in Naples and Tampa while getting the lowest registration fees and fundraising goals available for the event.
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast complex to host SWFL Shootout D-1 lacrosse
After a successful debut in 2022, the Southwest Florida Shootout lacrosse event will feature a Division-I lacrosse doubleheader at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in 2023. Powerhouse programs Michigan, Marquette, defending SWFL Shootout champ Ohio State and Virginia will play at PCSC on Feb. 25, 2023. Michigan takes on Marquette in the first game at 3 p.m., with Ohio State facing Virginia at 7 p.m. Ticket packages will be available at www.SouthwestFloridaShootout.com on Dec. 1.
Florida Weekly
Uline to open warehouse in Naples in Spring 2023
Uline, North America’s leading shipping supply specialist, is opening its first warehouse in Naples in spring 2023. This expansion to the Paradise Coast comes after the distribution giant experienced steady growth over the last 10 years — seeing double-digit growth consecutively for the past five years across its 13 North American branches. Uline’s newest campus in Naples plans to hire around 200 employees to staff the facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Weekly
ECCL public water quality forum to be available live online
The Estero Council of Community Leaders is holding a town-hall style Public Forum on Greater Estero Water Quality and Environment Actions and Solutions at The Water School at FGCU at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Due to overwhelming response, the in-person venue is now at maximum capacity. The event will...
Florida Weekly
‘Gone Country’ fundraising event set for Oct. 13
It’s time to lasso up your tickets and prepare to mosey on over to the Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon in Fort Myers for the 16th annual Becoming Cosmopolitan “Gone Country” fundraising event. Community Cooperative, along with presenting sponsor FineMark National Bank & Trust, will host the...
Florida Weekly
Historical fiction highlights Friends of the Library’s Author Spotlight Events
Add a new series to Naples’ busy season of literary encounters: the Author Spotlight Events. The lectures — featuring two novelists who write historical fiction in very different settings — will be in November and April. The series joins the other established events that are sponsored by...
Florida Weekly
Heatherwood finishes Crisp & Green restaurant
Heatherwood Construction Company recently completed work on a 3,500-square-foot Crisp & Green Restaurant at the Pointe at Founders Square at the corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard in Naples. The completion of the project, which is the flagship location of the Minneapolis-based restaurant chain, brought fast-casual, healthy food dining...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Weekly
Staying AWARE
IN RECOGNITION OF OCTOBER AS Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Florida Weekly is shining a light on the disease through the eyes of one local nonprofit — one of several in Southwest Florida — that is doing its part to help women (and men) diagnosed with the disease to navigate a difficult journey.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
Florida Weekly
Save the date: Get involved Collier! Volunteer Expo is Nov. 3
The 8th Annual Get Involved Collier! Volunteer Expo hosted by Leadership Collier Foundation, of Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Collier Community Foundation, is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Held at Coastland Center Mall from 3-6 p.m., the event is aimed to connect community members with volunteer opportunities.
Florida Weekly
Red Sox/JetBlue Park to host October events
JetBlue Park at Fort Myers’ Fenway South, spring training home of the Boston Red Sox, is hosting a number of events in October. From Oct. 6-9, La Mesa RV will hold a free recreational vehicle showcase on the property off Daniels Parkway at 11500 Fenway South Drive. On Oct....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Weekly
IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE
The Sea Grape Chapter, founded 48 years ago in Fort Myers as a chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America, will present Stitches From the Heart, a needle arts exhibit, from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.
Florida Weekly
Handbag Happy Hour returns to Fort Myers Nov.17; party planned Oct. 4
Handbag Happy Hour returns to Fort Myers Thursday, Nov.17, with high-end designer handbags and lots more to be auctioned to benefit The Nature Park Environmental Education Foundation at The Shell Factory. “We are so excited to bring this fabulous event back again this year,” said Pam Cronin, event chair and...
Florida Weekly
September 28, 2022
As a breast health nurse navigator at the Lee Health Regional Cancer Center, Frances Hutchinson is the constant in an uncertain journey. She’s there for patients taking their first steps toward a mammogram, guiding them through financial barriers and leading them through preoperative education prior to a lumpectomy or mastectomy. Ms. Hutchinson is the rock patients and their families can […]
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
In Salty Sam’s Marina, 2500 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3257 or www.myparrotkey.com. This open-air restaurant and bar offers a little bit of everything — crab cakes and other seafood, tacos, sandwiches and a hefty drink menu, all in the shadow of the Matanzas Pass Bridge to the beach. Eat, drink and savor the sunset here, or finish your meal, then head to the beach to bask in the natural beauty and Old Florida ambience.
Florida Weekly
THE DISH: Highlights from local menus
The Place: The Whale, 1249 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-5505; www.thewhalefmb.com. The Details: Have you wanted to try the local delicacy of grouper, but didn’t want a large, pricey filet? Then get your feet wet with this fish by trying the grouper cheek tacos. Gulf grouper cheeks are...
Florida Weekly
CUISINE NEWS
Grumpy Goat Coffee’s Wandering Goat summer series of roving tasting events concludes with an event at Ceremony Brewing Company from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Participating businesses are Grumpy Goat Coffee, Naples Canning Company, Cru Wine Club, Pansardo Italian Food Specialties and Olde Naples Chocolate. Attendees can meet their local master roaster, craft brewer and other food and beverage experts and sample their specialty coffee, beer, wine, craft beer, farm to jar pickled vegetables and preserves, chocolates, cheeses and artisanal Italian tapas. The event is open to the public. 10441 Packinghouse Lane, Bonita Springs. Subscribe to email alerts at www.grumpygoat.com and follow Grumpy Goat Coffee on major social media channels including Nextdoor and Yelp.
Florida Weekly
Get ready for a great season of music, art, fashion and film at SBDAC
“Art Is Key,” announces the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center as it unlocks its 16th season with a 2022-23 array of events. On the calendar are award-winning artists and performers from around the world and special events. The center is at 2301 First St. in the historic downtown Fort Myers River District.
Florida Weekly
By The Way, Meet Vera Stark at The Naples Players
This 2011 comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Lynn Nottage, draws upon the screwball films of the 1930’s to take a funny and irreverent look at racial stereotypes in Hollywood. From October 19 – November 6, and sponsored locally by Riptide Brewing Company, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark will be in the Tobye Studio at The Naples Players.
Comments / 0