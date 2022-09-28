In Salty Sam’s Marina, 2500 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3257 or www.myparrotkey.com. This open-air restaurant and bar offers a little bit of everything — crab cakes and other seafood, tacos, sandwiches and a hefty drink menu, all in the shadow of the Matanzas Pass Bridge to the beach. Eat, drink and savor the sunset here, or finish your meal, then head to the beach to bask in the natural beauty and Old Florida ambience.

