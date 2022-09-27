Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Related
Every Buc-ee's in Texas ranked, from worst to best
Where did your favorite Buc-ee's end up?
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
KVUE
VERIFY: Fact-checking what was said during the Texas gubernatorial debate
EDINBURG, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and his challenger in November, Beto O’Rourke, faced off in a debate in the Rio Grande Valley Friday night. During the back and forth, there were claims that we set out to verify. Border security was a major issue on the debate...
Austin Nurses Win Largest Hospital Union in Texas
Kellen Gildersleeve, a labor and delivery nurse in Austin, has just helped birth one of the Texas labor movement’s biggest victories in recent memory. Last week, nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to join National Nurses United, the largest nurses’ union in the United States. Approximately 800 nurses will be covered by the union, which is now entering contract negotiations with hospital management.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
dallasexpress.com
Local Big Box Retail Properties Face Foreclosure
Seven big box retail stores in North Texas are under threat of foreclosure after the property owner reportedly defaulted on more than $40 million in loans. The term “big box” describes retail stores that occupy large volumes of physical space and offer a variety of consumer goods and products, according to Investopedia. Big box stores achieve economies of scale with a business model that focuses on achieving large sales volume.
KVUE
Big Tex at 70: Face-lifted and fine-tuned, the icon is ready for State Fair of Texas 2022
DALLAS — Yes, he's 70 years old. Yes, he's had a facelift or two. But after his electronics and animatronics got one last checkup on Thursday, Big Tex was officially ready to make his 2022 debut on Friday. "Big Tex is a 55-foot tall cowboy that is in love...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
Watch 50 Baby Horned Lizards Get Released Into Wild in Texas
The threatened species is being reintroduced to Texas in an effort to increase their dwindling numbers.
City of Buda focuses on supporting local businesses
BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda is seeing a lot of growth, but it is still much smaller than its neighboring cities of Austin and Kyle. That is why, many times, people will live in Buda but head to the other cities for work and leisure. The City has been working to change that.
KVUE
KVUE/THPF poll: How Texas voters feel about abortion law, Gov. Abbott's border policies
AUSTIN, Texas — A new poll conducted as a joint effort between the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation (THPF) and TEGNA Texas station reveals how voters in the Lone Star State feel about issues that have come into focus over the past several months. This is the second part of...
Click2Houston.com
Texas will build more than 50 new electric car charging locations along major highways
Texas can move forward with a plan to build a network of hundreds of electric vehicle charging locations across the state after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s plan on Tuesday. Texas will use up to $408 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law last year...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas considered a hot spot for COVID-19 BA.5 subvariant by CDC
DALLAS – The CDC says three of North Texas’ 4 largest counties at the moment are at excessive danger for COVID-19. Cases have been ticking up for a few weeks now, pushed by a highly-transmissible subvariant. At least one forecast warns hospitals might begin getting too crowded by...
Is Texas prepared for hurricane season? We still need funding for Coastal Spine project that would help
As Texas crews head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, there's still work that needs to be done to make Texas' Gulf Coast more secure.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
Comments / 10