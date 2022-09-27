Read full article on original website
9/28/22 Carjacking Suspect Last Seen In Bayfield County
The last sighting of a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a carjacking in Clintonville was in Bayfield County last Friday. The Sheriff’s Department there posted a photo of Seth Genereau captured on a trail camera north of Washburn on Friendly Valley Road. He had escaped into the woods after a car chase and crash in Iron and Bayfield counties. Posting on Facebook Tuesday Bayfield County Sheriff’s officials say, “We suspect he is no longer hiding out in the woods because of the recent weather and may have been picked up by someone driving by.” Last week he stole two different vehicles in Hortonville and Clintonville. The theft in Clintonville happened at a Citgo gas station where he struck a Michigan man and took his vehicle. Anyone who spots him is being urged to call 9-1-1.
9/27/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Ripon Area Fire District firefighters responded to the Ripon Historical Society headquarters in the 500 block of Watson Street late Monday morning for a report of smoke in the building. Fire Department officials say there were no injuries or damage to the building. Fire Chief Tim Saul says an electrical issue in the furnace caused the smoke. An HVAC service was called to take a look at the furnace last night. A Ripon Historical Society official working in the building at the time of the incident called the fire department after noticing smoke.
9/27/22 Ripon Common Council Approves ATV/UTV Ordinance
In a 5 to 3 vote the Ripon Common Council Monday night passed an ordinance allowing the use of ATV and UTVs in the city. The ordinance has a sunset clause in it that will end after a year giving the city a chance to evaluate how it has worked out during that year. Police Chief Bill Wallner told the Council the ordinance is well-written, but there will be strict enforcement of it. City Administrator Adam Sonntag said the ordinance has stipulations that all ATV and UTV operators must yield to all vehicles and pedestrians, have headlights on at all times. The ordinance also prohibits cruising and the owner of the ATV or UTV may not allow anyone to use it that doesn’t have the proper state permitting or is under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Chief Wallner said residents should watch the city’s website or their social media pages for when the ordinance will go into effect. Sonntag says the new ordinance has to be published and signage has to be put up before it can go into effect. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources photo)
9/29/22 WISS License Transfer
9/29/22 WISS License Transfer

Hometown Broadcasting, LLC, headquartered in Ripon, has announced that the FCC has approved transfer of license ownership of two of their five licenses to Civic Media. Madison based Civic Media is also a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. WISS listeners that tune into 1100 AM or 98.3 FM in...
Poy Sippi Lions Club Looking to Add Members
Poy Sippi Lions Club Looking to Add Members

Poy Sippi Lions Club is looking to add to their awesome group! If you have wanted to be a part of a group thatis constantly striving to improve our local communities, and be a part of the change you want to see, inquire with any Lions member. Call or send...
9/28/22 Ripon Considering Creation Of Parks and Recreation Director Position
The Ripon Common Council this week approved including a parks and recreation director in the 2023 City Budget. City Administrator Adam Sonntag told the Council as part of the master planning process a survey showed the city is lacking in parks and recreation programming and the general condition of its parks. He says there was an overall negative reaction to the parks. He said if the City is going to create the position this would be the year to do it with funding and grants available. The director could be housed at the new Senior Activity Center that is being built. Mayor Ted Grant said, “We have to continue to grow the city, every little bit helps.” He added it would be a great way to do it. Alderperson Howard Hansen said one of the things people look at when they are considering moving to a community is its recreation services. Alderperson John Splitt on the other hand felt people aren’t as active these days and the position would be a gamble for the city.
8/27/22 Ripon High School Homecoming Week Schedule
Upperclassmen Girls Kickball at Ingalls Field at 7:00 pm. RHS Girls Volleyball Game – JV @ 5:30 & Varsity @ 6:45pm. This will be their "Pink Out" night – to raise awareness about breast cancer. Friday, September 30:. Homecoming Breakfast – RHS Commons 6:30 – 8:00...
