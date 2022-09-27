In a 5 to 3 vote the Ripon Common Council Monday night passed an ordinance allowing the use of ATV and UTVs in the city. The ordinance has a sunset clause in it that will end after a year giving the city a chance to evaluate how it has worked out during that year. Police Chief Bill Wallner told the Council the ordinance is well-written, but there will be strict enforcement of it. City Administrator Adam Sonntag said the ordinance has stipulations that all ATV and UTV operators must yield to all vehicles and pedestrians, have headlights on at all times. The ordinance also prohibits cruising and the owner of the ATV or UTV may not allow anyone to use it that doesn’t have the proper state permitting or is under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Chief Wallner said residents should watch the city’s website or their social media pages for when the ordinance will go into effect. Sonntag says the new ordinance has to be published and signage has to be put up before it can go into effect. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources photo)

RIPON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO