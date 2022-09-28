ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

KEVN

2023 CIF season schedule released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Champions Indoor Football has announced its revised 13-week, 40-game regular season schedule for 2023, which kicks off league play March 4. Nonleague games start Feb. 19 in Rapid City. The 2023 CIF regular season schedule will include all eight returning teams, Omaha Beef, Sioux...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Scoopers edge out Patriots on the road

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers had lost three out of their last four games, but their struggles ended Monday night under the lights against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood. Ben Burns has the highlights from their victory.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Loud drumline ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Central’s Drumline is ready to take the field Friday for the Cobbler’s homecoming game. The drumline performs at different events throughout the school year and even competes against other schools. Keeping the beat, learning moves, and changing their speed is what make the drumline special.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Big Ol’ Fish-Anderson Ohman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 17 inch Smallmouth Bass caught by Anderson Ohman. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
Sports
KEVN

Preparation for the 57th annual buffalo roundup under way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

The SIX Buffalo Herd Tour

The Rapid City Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% percent higher risk of having a wildfire than other communities nationwide. Many consumers may see a decrease in their usual grocery bill after Governor Kristi Noem promises to repeal the grocery tax. Beautiful fall colors emerge in...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The SIX Consumer Reaction

The Rapid City Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% percent higher risk of having a wildfire than other communities nationwide. Hundreds of buffalo will be running across Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Beautiful fall colors emerge in Spearfish Canyon. Updated:...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Beautiful fall colors emerge in Spearfish Canyon

The Lead-School District has seen a continuous decline in student enrollment for many years and is now finishing up renovations at all of its schools. RCAS focuses on revising College and Career Readiness program to address area labor shortage. Updated: 5 hours ago. Data presented by the group shows that...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood, one of the rowdiest towns in the West, started after the discovery of gold in 1875. The crowd that followed was filled with gunslingers and people hoping to strike it rich. Eventually, Homestake Mining Company staked a claim in Lead, lasting until 2001. Now, another company known as Dakota Gold has come in.
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pennington County Commission plans for growth

The Lead-School District has seen a continuous decline in student enrollment for many years and is now finishing up renovations at all of its schools. RCAS focuses on revising College and Career Readiness program to address area labor shortage. Updated: 5 hours ago. Data presented by the group shows that...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Even warmer temperatures are possible tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some windy conditions tonight, and there is a wind advisory for the southeastern portion of our area from 9pm this evening until 6am tomorrow morning. We could see wind gusts up to 50 mph for those areas. Temperatures tomorrow will be very unseasonably warm with highs potentially reaching the lower 90s. We will see cooler temperatures for the weekend, but we could also see some rain. The greatest chance of rain looks to be on Saturday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies and warm temperatures can again be expected today, but highs could be a couple of degrees lower than Monday due to an easterly component to our winds today. A hot ridge of high pressure builds over us Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in highs...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

New ladder truck rolls into Station 6

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday morning the Rapid City Fire Department held a ceremony and blessing to welcome their new ladder truck into service. The ceremony included a traditional push-in, where the truck was pushed into Station Six by members of the department. This tradition dates back to the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Fire Department holds annual aircraft rescue training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some of the Rapid City Fire Department’s “Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting” qualified firefighters participated in live training at Rapid City Regional Airport on Monday. There are around 160 members in the Rapid City Fire Department and only 14 are qualified to...
RAPID CITY, SD

