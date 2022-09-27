ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown, layoffs starting Nov. 23

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3KUn_0iD6Hu6q00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23.

Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. 2, according to a press release.

The second temporary plant shutdown is scheduled to begin Dec. 24, and employees are expected to return on Jan. 2, Dreyer’s officials said.

Some of the employees of the plant located at 7301 District Blvd. are represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 501, according to officials.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KH1wc_0iD6Hu6q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaEAC_0iD6Hu6q00

Dreyer’s says there are no bumping rights for any employees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, bumping rights are classified as the rights of workers with greater seniority whose jobs are abolished to replace (bump) workers with less seniority so that the worker who ultimately loses his/her job is not the worker whose job was abolished.

For further information on the scheduled temporary layoffs. contact Human Resources Manager Kelly Hupp at Kelly.Hupp@us.nestle.com or 661-531-7740.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Bakersfield College hosts Manufacturing Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College hosted its annual Manufacturing Day Friday morning at Bakersfield College Outdoor Theatre. This annual event is organized by the Manufacturing Institute. It is the biggest opportunity for the next generation to learn about manufacturing industries and careers from various local industry employers. Experts say in the next decade, 4 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shortage of Mental Health workers sparks organization to urge for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mental health providers have a similar story across the state, more increase in the need for mental health help but a lack of providers. Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services are experiencing high shortages of Behavioral Health therapists, Nurses and Medical Assistants. “Those positions are crucial. They provide the crux of the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
KGET

WATCH: 3rd District Kern County Supervisors debate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 3rd District Kern County Supervisor District candidates Jeff Flores and Brian Smith faced off in a debate Thursday evening on KGET. Flores and Smith are some of the first local candidates to debate on KGET this election season. The debate aired on KGET-TV and streamed on KGET.com on Sept. 29, 2022.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,903 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported nine new COVID-19 deaths and 1,903 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 288,301 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,549 deaths and 276,968 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 709,878 negative COVID-19 tests and 288,301 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Medical hosts recruitment event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Business Industry#Human Resources#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Slight cooldown expected in Kern County

After a sizzling start to the week, Kern County is starting to feel a slight relief in the temperatures. A high-pressure ridge over the region is being weakened and displaced by a low-pressure system dropping through the Pacific Northwest area. This is providing slightly cooler conditions across central California with temperatures trending down around 3 to 6 degrees. Air quality will remain unhealthy tomorrow.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Should solitary confinement be banned in the U.S.?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Late last night, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have limited solitary confinement in jails and prisons. Proponents of limiting or doing away with solitary confinement have long argued it is inhumane, ineffective and tantamount to torture. Law enforcement groups asked Newsom to veto the bill, arguing that prison […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Taft Midway Driller

Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility

A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

BakersfieldNow anchor Dave Gonzales announces retirement

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dave Gonzales made his Eyewitness News debut in 2015. But his journey did not start here. He began telling the stories of the community in Salt Lake City, working in radio before making the transition to television. His nearly 40-year career took him to San...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office

Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco. Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.
WASCO, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing at-risk woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Donna Wilson, 60. Wilson is considered at risk due to a medical condition, according to BPD. According to BPD, Wilson is described as being 5-feet tall, weighs 210-pounds, has sandy blond hair, and prescription glasses. She was last seen wearing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thelostlongboarder.com

Planz Skatepark in Bakersfield

Planz Skatepark is a Spohn Ranch designed skatepark located within the Planz community park in Bakersfield, CA. This is a compact skatepark that is packed with a variety of street skating features. First Impressions of Planz Skatepark:. Pros: Lots of street obstacles. Small bowl. Cons: Small skatepark, not much flow.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy