Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jack Suwinski sitting for Pirates Wednesday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Miguel Andujar will move to left field in place of Suwinski and bat third. Bryan Reynolds will be the Pirates' designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will cover center field. Kevin Newman will replace Suwinski in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
CINCINNATI, OH
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on September 28

On September 28 at 12:35 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-PIT and Bally Sports Ohio. Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. When: September 28 at 12:35 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-PIT and Bally...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Series Preview: Final Homestand Begins As Angels Face Athletics

The Los Angeles Angels return to Anaheim after a quick two-series road trip. And for the final time in the 2022 season, they begin a two-series homestand at the Big A against two American League West opponents. The first being the Oakland Athletics. Perhaps no team took a sharper turn...
OAKLAND, CA
Red Reporter

Reds vs. Pirates, a matchup for the ages

Cincinnati’s quest for a 4th place finish in the National League Central took a dent on Monday evening, as the Pittsburgh Pirates thumped thoroughly the Reds to an 8-3 tune. Oneil Cruz had a 4-hit day, the Cincinnati bullpen did Cincinnati bullpen things, and the end result was the Pirates creeping to within 3.0 games of the Reds for the prize of 4th in this, the greatest division in baseball history.
CINCINNATI, OH
Examiner Enterprise

TUPATALK: More than a playing field

Name the ballplayer who took out a government patent for a revolving fish bowl for tired goldfish. Vernon Louis “Lefty” Gomez should always be remembered as one of baseball’s most endearing humor men — and a heck of an amazing player. ...
MLB
960 The Ref

Cardinals clinch NL Central title by beating Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway. MVP contender Paul...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
DC News Now

Commanders offense looking to bounce back vs. Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — After a disappointing lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column at Dallas Cowboys this week. The Commanders gave up a season-high nine sacks last Sunday against the Eagles and the competition doesn’t get any easier with the Cowboys. Washington […]
WASHINGTON, DC

