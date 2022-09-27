Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
POLL — Who will win this year’s Little 4 championship?
By Ray Hamill — The Little 4 kicks off this weekend with two games on tap and six weeks of excitement to look forward to. On Friday night, Ferndale travels to play McKinleyville, and on Saturday afternoon, the Hoopa Warriors will host Arcata. And the big question is who...
humboldtsports.com
POWER RANKINGS — Top two prepare to face off in Crescent City
By Ray Hamill — The game of the season so far will take place in Crescent City on Friday night when the top two teams in this week’s Power Rankings face off against each other. Both Del Norte and Eureka will carry a two-game winning streak into the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4
The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 29
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
krcrtv.com
'Thermalito Family Center' grand opening set to take place this weekend in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — The Thermalito Family Center will be hosting its grand opening this weekend in Oroville, according to the Feather River Recreation & Park District. After several delays due to the pandemic, The Thermalito Family Center, formally known as the 'Nelson Pool' will be hosting its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT BAYWATCH: Thatcher Ants Rule Everything Around Me
Strap in, folks, because it’s time for another episode of Humboldt Baywatch! That’s weekly feature on KHUM, the LoCO’s sister station of the FM airwaves, wherein DJ Midge Martin indulges her passion for the natural world by getting the 411 on this creature or that. This week,...
actionnewsnow.com
Honcut Fire spreads to 8 acres, fully contained says CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. *9:20 P.M. UPDATE* - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the Honcut Fire spread to 8 acres and is fully contained. CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the Honcut Fire, which is burning in the area of Lower Honcut Road south of Oroville, is currently burning two to three acres with a half-acre spot fire burning across a canal.
actionnewsnow.com
Día del Campesino comes to Chico City Plaza this weekend
CHICO, Calif. - The Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California is bringing back Día del Campesino on Sunday. Día del Campesino, Farmer’s Day, is a family event by members of the Hispanic Resource Council of Northern California. It will feature food, prizes, agriculture health and safety information, housing services, behavioral services, health screenings and more.
lostcoastoutpost.com
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Sonja Dahlbacka, 1960-2022
Sonja Dahlbacka passed away in the early hours of September 13, 2022, at the age of 61. Sonja was born in Eureka and was adopted by Finnish immigrants Erik and Kaija Dahlbacka. Sonja is survived by her son, Morgan Beebe, and his daughter Genevieve, and her adopted son Trevor Beebe,...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man missing from care facility
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man is missing after staff reported he left a care facility at approximately 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning says the Chico Police Department. Randolph Nicholas, 61, has several medical conditions that may be of concern and uses a walker for assistance. Nicholas, who goes by “Randy,” is described as a white male, 5’6” and 150 pounds, with shaggy brown hair. Nicholas was last seen at approximately 11:00 a.m.
visiteureka.com
Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park
The internationally-acclaimed musician, actor, and writer Sara Bareilles is returning home to perform a special community concert on Sunday, October 16, at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka waterfront. Live music is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., and opening acts will include local performers hand-selected by Bareilles. Although entry will...
kymkemp.com
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
kymkemp.com
Read All About It! Tiny Kneeland School Makes the Front Page of the LA Times
On Sunday, folks from the tiny Humboldt County community of Kneeland were startled to see their little school–one of the smallest public schools in the state–on the front page of the Los Angeles Times. The article points out that in Kneeland, “which isn’t so much a town as a rural fire station and a smattering of homes in the forest, the school has long been the lifeblood of the community.”
thelumberjack.org
Restaurant Review: Curry Leaf’s expansive options transport customers across the world plate by plate
Get out your wallets, folks, this is not your average Asian eatery. Curry Leaf: Asian Fusion and Sake Bar opened earlier this month in Eureka, making its place as the only restaurant in Humboldt county to serve Malaysian, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai food, and more, all under one roof.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries
A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
thelumberjack.org
What’s the point of Humboldt confessions?
Anonymity: a real-life invisibility cloak. Students at Cal Poly Humboldt enjoy the freedom of online anonymous spaces by creating “confession pages” specifically for CPH students on various social media platforms. Students use these platforms to talk about professors, express frustration with university administration, freely give their opinions on other students, or just share random thoughts about the Humboldt experience.
krcrtv.com
Man found dead at Chico home identified
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police have identified the man found dead during the search of a home on Burnap Avenue as Kevin Olson, 64, Chico. According to the Chico Police Department (CPD), their officers, along with their SWAT Team, responded to a home on Burnap Avenue to serve a search warrant for a missing person investigation. They said the SWAT Team was used because there was initially a weapon concern.
