DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect winds to pick up quite a bit today with the pressure gradient over us in the atmosphere tightening thanks to an area of high pressure to our northeast and Hurricane Ian moving in to the southeast. Wind speeds area-wide will increase into the 15-20 mph range, with higher gusts up to 30 mph possible. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged since not only will it be breezy, it will be dry as well, meaning it will not take much to spark a forest fire. Highs will be cool once again in the low 80s thanks to clouds moving in from the east.

HOUSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO