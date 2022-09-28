ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

wdhn.com

Cool, cloudy, and windy as Ian moves into the Southeast

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect winds to pick up quite a bit today with the pressure gradient over us in the atmosphere tightening thanks to an area of high pressure to our northeast and Hurricane Ian moving in to the southeast. Wind speeds area-wide will increase into the 15-20 mph range, with higher gusts up to 30 mph possible. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged since not only will it be breezy, it will be dry as well, meaning it will not take much to spark a forest fire. Highs will be cool once again in the low 80s thanks to clouds moving in from the east.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
ALBANY, GA
City
Albany, GA
Post-Searchlight

Predictions, planning and precautions for Hurricane Ian

It’s hurricane season again, and right on cue, Hurricane Ian approaches. The storm, as of the writing of this article, has passed over Cuba and has strengthened into a Category 3 storm. The Post-Searchlight reached out to both government officials and a local meteorologist for advice on the storm.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Dooly County preparing for Hurricane Ian impact

VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Rural parts of middle Georgia are taking precautionary measures ahead of Ian’s arrival. The storm was a Category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday night as it approached the Florida coast. Although there’s still uncertainty about what impacts Georgia could see, Dooly County Emergency Management Agency...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater treatment facility in the near future. The project is projected to start early in 2023 and will cost around $8.5 million. The city’s public information officer, Christy Owens, tells WALB these upgrades are much needed. “The...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

New Aldi opens in Albany

Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater treatment facility. Updated: 10 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
ALBANY, GA
#Hurricanes#Tracking Hurricane Ian
southgatv.com

Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

AAA advises Georgians not to panic buy gas ahead of Hurricane Ian

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Ian approaching Georgia, many residents may be wondering whether or not they should stock up on essentials like gas. Representatives from AAA told WALB that while people should be prepared for the storm, there is no need to panic buy or stock up on gas.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
ALBANY, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Americus Times-Recorder

Southland Academy hires new personnel

On August 10, 2022, Southland Academy opened its doors for its 55th year of operation with sixteen new. faculty and staff members. Directing the lower school music program this year is Lori Burke. She and her. husband have two children, and she lists reading, sports, and spending time with family...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Albany health officials advise taking precautions as flu cases rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staff at Phoebe hospital said that while they saw a major decrease in people contracting the flu during the Covid-19 pandemic, they are starting to see a slight increase as flu season approaches. People can contract the flu at any time. However, the flu tends to...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
ALBANY, GA

