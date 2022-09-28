Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Cool, cloudy, and windy as Ian moves into the Southeast
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect winds to pick up quite a bit today with the pressure gradient over us in the atmosphere tightening thanks to an area of high pressure to our northeast and Hurricane Ian moving in to the southeast. Wind speeds area-wide will increase into the 15-20 mph range, with higher gusts up to 30 mph possible. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged since not only will it be breezy, it will be dry as well, meaning it will not take much to spark a forest fire. Highs will be cool once again in the low 80s thanks to clouds moving in from the east.
Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area
ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day. For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to...
WALB 10
Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
Post-Searchlight
Predictions, planning and precautions for Hurricane Ian
It’s hurricane season again, and right on cue, Hurricane Ian approaches. The storm, as of the writing of this article, has passed over Cuba and has strengthened into a Category 3 storm. The Post-Searchlight reached out to both government officials and a local meteorologist for advice on the storm.
41nbc.com
Dooly County preparing for Hurricane Ian impact
VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Rural parts of middle Georgia are taking precautionary measures ahead of Ian’s arrival. The storm was a Category 3 hurricane as of Tuesday night as it approached the Florida coast. Although there’s still uncertainty about what impacts Georgia could see, Dooly County Emergency Management Agency...
WALB 10
Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater treatment facility in the near future. The project is projected to start early in 2023 and will cost around $8.5 million. The city’s public information officer, Christy Owens, tells WALB these upgrades are much needed. “The...
WALB 10
New Aldi opens in Albany
Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility. Updated: 10 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
WALB 10
AAA advises Georgians not to panic buy gas ahead of Hurricane Ian
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With Hurricane Ian approaching Georgia, many residents may be wondering whether or not they should stock up on essentials like gas. Representatives from AAA told WALB that while people should be prepared for the storm, there is no need to panic buy or stock up on gas.
WALB 10
Albany disaster relief groups searching for volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disaster relief group based in Albany is calling for more volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The Albany Chain Gang is known far beyond the Good Life City as the organization responded during Hurricane Michael in 2018, the tornado outbreak in January 2017, amongst countless other disasters.
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
Albany Herald
Region-opening clash between Dougherty and Crisp County is a big one
ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Dougherty Trojans are preparing this week for a football game with the No. 6-ranked Crisp County Cougars in what could eventually be a battle for the top spot in the region. It is the first game of the year in region play, but the...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. no longer needs poll workers for this election season
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Elections Office said it now has plenty of poll workers and they will be safe on Election Day in August. WALB News 10 previously reported that the elections office needed about 100 more workers but now the county expects smooth operations on election day.
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland Academy hires new personnel
On August 10, 2022, Southland Academy opened its doors for its 55th year of operation with sixteen new. faculty and staff members. Directing the lower school music program this year is Lori Burke. She and her. husband have two children, and she lists reading, sports, and spending time with family...
WALB 10
Albany health officials advise taking precautions as flu cases rise
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staff at Phoebe hospital said that while they saw a major decrease in people contracting the flu during the Covid-19 pandemic, they are starting to see a slight increase as flu season approaches. People can contract the flu at any time. However, the flu tends to...
Albany Fire Department talks safety during Tuesday seminar
ALBANY — The rule of thumb is to use the annual time changes as the signal to check smoke detectors and batteries, but for Sheniquet Lincey, a fire inspector with the Albany Fire Department, checking more frequently is a better practice. “I say check your smoke alarm every month...
Albany Herald
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful the place to get rid of unwanted and broken electronic devices
ALBANY — One of the biggest questions Jwana Washington has been hearing since a September e-cycling and medication disposal event has been “When are you going to do it again?”. Turns out, any weekday is an opportunity to drop off old televisions and electronics at Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful,...
sportsmic.com
Schedule Alert: Tift at Northside Shifts to 5 PM Thursday – Listen live link: Tift County @ Northside
Listen live Thrusday beginning at 4:30 PM as the Northside Eagles host The Tift County Blue Devils. Click the links below or download the Sportsmic App. Listen to Tim and Dennis! Support local broadcasts! #SLB. Download the Sportsmic App at The App Store or Google Play – keyword Sportsmic, or...
southgatv.com
Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
