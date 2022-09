Boston Wink, left, warms up with his teammates on Monday during the Owensboro Middle School cross country team practice. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Boston Wink, a sixth-grader at Owensboro Innovation Middle School, has autism and decided when he entered middle school that he wanted to join the cross country team.

“Sometimes it has been rough,” Wink said. “We’ve all gone through challenges together. When I was running, sometimes I have problems, but the other teammates cheered me on and made me keep going.”