ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Pretty Little Liars Author Returns to Downingtown Roots for Upcoming Visit

Best-selling author Sara Shepard will be returning to Downingtown High School to talk about bullying. It’s been 16 years since bestselling author Sara Shepard’s popular novel series made its debut. Pretty Little Liars has since been adapted into an award-winning television show with multiple spin-offs. The successful author is returning to her alma mater, Downingtown High School, to discuss a common theme in both the books and the shows: bullying.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies

A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
ALLENTOWN, PA
wdiy.org

Roseto | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What’s in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Northampton County borough of Roseto, founded by Italian immigrants in the late 19th century. As part of his investigation, Mike speaks with Dr. Judith Lasker, Professor Emerita in...
ROSETO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reading, PA
Entertainment
City
Reading, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
STRASBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
wlvr.org

Former Forks Diner finding new life as auto repair shop

FORKS TWP., Pa. – A long-time spot for scrambled eggs, seafood platters and other fresh eats will switch to dishing out state inspections, suspension repair and other auto services in 2023. The former Forks Diner, at 3315 Sullivan Trail, which closed in the past few years, recently was purchased...
UPPER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Art Museum#Public Art#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Renaissance#The Reading Public Museum#Aurea Exhibitions
Times News

Mauch Chunk beach limit possible

A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for brutally beating, robbing beloved Bucks County comic store owner

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for two men who bound, beat and robbed a beloved 61-year-old comic store owner. The brutal incident was captured on a surveillance camera."We sell comics, action figures, music even you name it, we have it," Comic Collection founder Dave Schwartz said.Comic Collection has been a haven for hobbyists for nearly 40 years. Schwartz is known to his customers as the sovereign of eclectic treasures from eras past and present so much so they call him "The Comic Deity."Two Sundays ago. the 61-year-old was alone doing inventory in his Feasterville shop...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
WFMZ-TV Online

First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
HAMBURG, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy