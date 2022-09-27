Read full article on original website
Pretty Little Liars Author Returns to Downingtown Roots for Upcoming Visit
Best-selling author Sara Shepard will be returning to Downingtown High School to talk about bullying. It’s been 16 years since bestselling author Sara Shepard’s popular novel series made its debut. Pretty Little Liars has since been adapted into an award-winning television show with multiple spin-offs. The successful author is returning to her alma mater, Downingtown High School, to discuss a common theme in both the books and the shows: bullying.
Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies
A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
West Chester Tattoo Artist Who Used to be Homeless Now Has Thousands of Fans Around the World
Gia Rose, a 40-year-old tattoo artist in West Chester, has endured hardships throughout the beginning of her life, but she didn’t let them stop her from opening one of the first woman-owned tattoo studios in the nation, reports staff from 6ABC.
Roseto | What's in a Name?
On this episode of What’s in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Northampton County borough of Roseto, founded by Italian immigrants in the late 19th century. As part of his investigation, Mike speaks with Dr. Judith Lasker, Professor Emerita in...
Early Beginnings in Reading celebrates achieving Keystone STAR 4 status
Local elected officials and community leaders celebrated Early Beginnings achieving Keystone Star 4 status, the highest level in Pennsylvania’s Keystone Stars Quality Rating and Improvement System Friday morning in Reading. Early Beginnings is the first Hispanic, family-owned child care center in Reading to earn Pennsylvania’s highest quality rating.
Rosanna’s Restaurant to reopen as modern deli and bar, Rosa’s Corner, in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A longstanding Italian eatery is taking on a new identity in downtown Bethlehem. Rosanna’s Restaurant, at 2 E. Broad St., which temporarily closed in February, is expected to reopen in winter with a new name, look and menu, co-owner Cara Paredes said. The new Rosa’s...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
Devoted Lehigh Valley Dad, Waterproofing Company Owner, Karate Blackbelt Dies At 39
Devoted Lehigh Valley father, waterproofing company owner, and karate blackbelt Brock H. Schneck died at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 13. He was 39. Born in Allentown, Brock attended Northampton High School, where he played varsity baseball for three years before graduating in 2001, his obituary says. Brock went on...
Cozy Up to the Best Fireside Dining in Montgomery County
With the summer heat far in the background and unlikely to return, it’s ideal weather for alfresco dining, especially at locations with fire features. Here are some restaurants in Montgomery Country with fire pits and fireplaces where diners can cozy up for drinks, conversation, and ideal fall Instagram pictures.
Former Forks Diner finding new life as auto repair shop
FORKS TWP., Pa. – A long-time spot for scrambled eggs, seafood platters and other fresh eats will switch to dishing out state inspections, suspension repair and other auto services in 2023. The former Forks Diner, at 3315 Sullivan Trail, which closed in the past few years, recently was purchased...
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
Owatin Creek Elementary student surprised by dad’s homecoming
On Friday, September 30th, Owatin Creek Elementary School welcomed home Sergeant First Class Michael Landeck. With the help of many people in the community, Landeck was able to surprise his 6-year-old son, Caleb Landeck, who attends the school as a first grader. Sgt. Landeck has served in United States Army...
Mauch Chunk beach limit possible
A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
2 men wanted for brutally beating, robbing beloved Bucks County comic store owner
FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for two men who bound, beat and robbed a beloved 61-year-old comic store owner. The brutal incident was captured on a surveillance camera."We sell comics, action figures, music even you name it, we have it," Comic Collection founder Dave Schwartz said.Comic Collection has been a haven for hobbyists for nearly 40 years. Schwartz is known to his customers as the sovereign of eclectic treasures from eras past and present so much so they call him "The Comic Deity."Two Sundays ago. the 61-year-old was alone doing inventory in his Feasterville shop...
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in Montgomery County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be...
Olivet Boys & Girls Club launches innovative program with Highmark Wholecare
In early August, Olivet Boys & Girls Club officially launched a new, innovative program with Highmark Wholecare, formerly Gateway Health. Highmark Wholecare, a leading managed care organization, is one of the largest Medicaid providers in the Reading area. This program includes Highmark Wholecare subsidizing the cost of Olivet club membership...
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
Video Store Cold Case: Two 20-Year-Olds’ 1993 Fatal Attack on the Job Remains Unsolved
As an indicator to just how cold an ongoing Bucks County cold case has gotten, its victims were two 20-year-old workers at a Warminster West Coast Video store — a chain that went defunct back in 2009. Joe Holden, CBS3, reported this tragedy’s decades-long investigation. Bryan Benson and...
Monthly educational presentations return to Berks History Center
Berks History Center has announced the return of its monthly Second Saturday Programs. The first program of Fall 2022 took place Saturday, September 10, 2022, inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601. Second Saturday programs take place on the second Saturday of...
