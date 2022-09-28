ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

First series of opioid settlement payments makes its way to Utah

Salt Lake City — As the first opioid settlement funds begin to trickle into Utah's coffers, an 18-year period during which the state will receive millions annually officially begins. "Greed at its worst," said Mary McGann, a commissioner for Grand County. She wants the companies behind the opioid epidemic...
KUTV

Salt Lake City ponders after Gadson resigns as superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the end of a tense few months in the Salt Lake City School District. Dr. Timothy Gadson has stepped down as superintendent after a short tenure. Our Crisis in the Classroom reporter Chris Jones broke the story in July of Gadson being placed on paid administrative leave, however the situation around Gadson left a bad taste in some people's mouths.
'It's not uncommon': Lightning strikes Roy transformer, sparks roof fire

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A lightning strike in Roy early Thursday prompted a large police and fire response, and the situation was handled quickly, fire officials said. Crews responded to the area of 5800 South and 1900 West after the incident was reported at around 3:20 a.m. Roy Fire...
Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
Dad accused of using son's Instagram account to solicit teen photos

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A father in Brigham City has been accused of pretending to be his son on Instagram to try and solicit photos from teenagers. According to the probable cause statement, 39-year-old Brandon, who we are only identifying by his first name to protect the privacy of his son, is facing four charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and a charge of online impersonation.
