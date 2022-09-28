I stand with you on this let's have a meeting the aggressor should be suspended no normal person is going to let you just beat on them
I had a similar incident happen to my son when he was in 6th grade, a kid kept yelling, throwing pencils at him and throwing a ball at him so finally my son had enough and had to teach this kid a lesson, he put a couple knots on his face and the kid started crying , principle called me up and I went to the school, principal said he was being suspended for fight. and I told her why, he was just defending himself, I told her wouldn't you defend yourself if it happened to you. and it ended there. in front of the principal I told my son you did right and said anyplace special that you would like to go for lunch.
It’s typical that they punish the victim. They are getting you prepared so when you become an adult and someone breaks into your house with a knife and attacks you, you have to “walk away” or you will go to prison for trying to protect your family. That’s the California way! And the person who started the fight doesn’t care because they will grow up to be the ones living in homeless camps begging for money and stealing your catalytic converters.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'He's a hero': Parent describes security guard among 6 shot at Oakland school campus
Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy
Stockton Police investigating ‘patterns’ in recent killings
Oakland school shooting involving multiple gunmen injures 6 adults; 2 critical
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 1 arrested
Frustrations among neighbors, police, activists grow after consecutive shootings
Sacramento Sheriff's Office deputy shoots, kills machete-wielding man
Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man
RELATED PEOPLE
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
16-year-old accused of killing pregnant Lodi woman, Jessie Martinez
Matthew McDonough identified as man killed in Modesto homicide
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 adults injured in shooting at east Oakland school
Second inmate who escaped from Contra Costa detention center captured
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old girl arrested after pregnant woman, unborn baby die in Lodi stabbing
Federal court complaint makes 11th-hour plea to spare dog that bit Elk Grove officer
Murderer sentenced in South Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old son hit by car crashing into Trader Joe's
ABC10
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 70