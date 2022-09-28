40-year-old Inola man dead after Rogers County crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 40-year-old man is dead after a crash on NS 4200 Rd, about 2 miles south of Inola in Rogers County.

OHP said the crash took place Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m.

Martin Rios of Inola, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Truck when he departed the road for unknown reasons. OHP said the truck hit a ditch, became airborne, hit an embarkment and then rolled one time, coming to a rest on its wheels.

OHP said Rios was ejected and came to a rest about 40 feet from the truck.

Rios was then taken to a hospital in Tulsa, where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

OHP is investigating the cause of this collision. They also said a seatbelt was not in use.

