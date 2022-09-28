Denton approves budget, OKs parking updates after hearing resident protests

Buy Now Jeff Woo/DRC

After starting nearly two hours late, the Denton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night at a special-called meeting to approve the 2022-23 budget — lowering the tax rate, although tax bills are expected to increase — and to amend the development code to change the way the city calculates parking spaces for developments.

The city’s property tax rate was lowered to 56.0682 cents per $100 valuation, down from 56.568 cents. However, because property values have increased, the tax bill for the average homeowner will increase from $1,558 to $1,723 — a $165 increase for a home now valued at the average value of $307,283.