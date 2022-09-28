Effective: 2022-09-29 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **Ian Has Restrengthened To a Hurricane And Will Continue to Move Farther Offshore Into Tonight** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Volusia, Inland Indian River, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake * STORM INFORMATION: - About 70 miles east of Daytona Beach FL or about 80 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral FL - 29.3N 79.9W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ As of 5 PM, Ian has restrengthened into a hurricane and was centered about 70 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral moving north-northeast at 10 mph. Ian`s maximum sustained winds are 75 mph, with higher gusts. Ian will remain a hurricane as it tracks northward toward the Carolinas, away from east central Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Lake, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Brevard and Indian River counties. A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for the coastal waters adjacent to the Brevard and Volusia coasts for the potential of frequent hurricane force gusts over the open Atlantic, and a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect over the coastal waters of the Treasure Coast. The threat from Ian still exists! Strong winds on the western periphery of the storm continue to produce dangerous conditions across portions of east central Florida, particularly over Brevard and Volusia counties, where occasional hurricane force wind gusts cannot be ruled out through this evening. Additionally, widespread flooding continues as a result of last night`s rain in association with Ian. Do not attempt to travel through flooded areas. Stay at home! While the heaviest rainfall has already occurred, an additional inch cannot be ruled across Volusia and northern Brevard counties. Any additional rainfall will exacerbate current flooding conditions. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across portions of east central Florida, particularly Brevard and Volusia counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. Also, prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the remainder of east central Florida. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Volusia and northern Brevard County coastlines. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across East Central Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Volusia and northern Brevard counties. Potential impacts include: - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. Elsewhere across East Central Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL around 12 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO