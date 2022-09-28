Effective: 2022-09-29 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT... Minor tidal flooding of around 1ft will be possible over the SW Florida coast during periods of high tide through Friday. Please do not venture out into floodwater. Floodwater may contain hazardous materials, such as downed power lines, hazardous waste, and physical objects. You never know how deep floodwater is and what may be in floodwater. The best way to protect yourself is to stay out of floodwater and sheltered in place while water recedes. Additional flooding may be possible today especially during high tide. Please heed the advice of local emergency management officials and first responders as search and rescue efforts are ongoing. Dangerous rip currents will also be possible through Friday. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO