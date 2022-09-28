Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida police tell Linda Lane residents to 'remain indoors' due to multiple down power lines
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Residents who live on Linda Lane in Lake Mary are being told to stay indoors because of multiple down power lines. The Lake Mary Police Department said the power lines are down at the entrance of the Crystal Lake Heights subdivision and throughout the entire subdivision.
click orlando
WATCH: Video shows shows flooding along Indian River in Titusville
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian lashes Florida, the heavy downpours are causing flooding across the state. Video submitted to News 6 by Carolyn Thorndyke-Sonnamaker shows flooding in south Titusville along the Indian River. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida | Hurricane Ian: County-by-county...
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
click orlando
Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian
COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County. The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
click orlando
WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
WESH
‘There goes that roof’: High winds tear roof off Daytona Beach building
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A video shared with WESH 2 News Thursday morning shows high winds tearing the roof off of a building in Daytona Beach as Ian continues to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Florida. Watch the video above to see the moment the roof was...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. The windows of the strip mall were destroyed along with some parts of the roof of the building. Some interior of the stores in...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Lake Eola has overflowed into the surrounding street in downtown Orlando after Tropical Storm Ian dropped torrential rain on the area, causing massive flooding. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi captured the footage showing the popular lake where many swans reside overflowing into East Robinson Street. Ian dropped historic...
Fallen powerlines spark as Hurricane Ian moves through Winter Haven
Fallen powerlines sparked as Hurricane Ian moved through Winter Haven Wednesday night.
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
Hurricane Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Rescue efforts are underway in several counties. One man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando decided to kayak across the floods.
WESH
A car crashed into a fallen tree caused by Hurricane Ian's powerful winds in Volusia County
Hurricane Ian is causing widespread damage and unfavorable conditions for traveling. A family found out just how dangerous it is to travel when their car hit a fallen tree. The video above shows just how damaged the vehicle was after striking the tree. WESH 2 News reporter Anika Hope said...
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian flooding causes Orlando's Lake Eola to overflow
Downtown Orlando experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Several downtown-area lakes were flowing over their banks on Thursday including the city's iconic Lake Eola.
villages-news.com
Publix stores in The Villages closing earlier than planned due to hurricane threat
All Publix grocery stores in The Villages are closing at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28 due to the hurricane threat. The stores were originally scheduled to close at 6 p.m., but the closings have been pushed up to noon. Stores located in the Sumter and Lake counties sections of The Villages...
click orlando
News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
WATCH LIVE: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Ian approaches the Space Coast area. The pier stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. In Bevard County,...
click orlando
Tree brought down by Hurricane Ian sparks house fire in Altamonte Springs, crews say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian landed on a home in Altamonte Springs, sparking an electrical fire, according to Seminole County Fire Department. The fire started at a home along Oak Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the firefighters. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS:...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida road, bridge closures due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves up through Central Florida and continues to impact local counties, we will likely see more road and bridge closures. Many cities and counties will close bridges as wind speeds pick up. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian
Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
