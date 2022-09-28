Read full article on original website
click orlando
Orlando International Airport ceases operations as Hurricane Ian bears down on Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – All flights in and out of Orlando International Airport were cancelled Thursday, as all roads leading to the airport are shut down for flooding. According to a recent tweet, all major roads leading towards OIA, including Jeff Fuqua Blvd, Heintzelman Blvd, Bear Rd and Cargo Rd were closed Thursday after Hurricane Ian brought major rain and flooding to the area.
WDW News Today
Roads Closed Around Orlando International Airport Due to Flooding, Operations Expected to Resume Tomorrow
click orlando
WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state. News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor...
kennythepirate.com
Walt Disney World issues a statement after Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian hit Orlando last night, Walt Disney World now issues a statement. Late last week, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It has officially hit Florida and the Orlando area, and Disney World has been taking precautions for the last few days in preparation. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed yesterday and again today. They may be closed again tomorrow.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando Airport, Tampa Airport closing due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Flight have been canceled and airports are closing their commercial operations ahead of Hurrican Ian, including Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando International Airport, and Tampa International Airport. St. Pete-Clearwater International, near Tampa, said it would suspend its operations at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Sanford Orlando International Airport...
fox35orlando.com
When are the theme parks in Florida opening again? Here is what we know
After closing because of Hurricane Ian, some theme parks in Orlando and Tampa are preparing to reopen. For those eager to hit some coasters or see some shows, here is what we know about the openings for SeaWorld Orlando, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Legoland Florida, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida
Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian floods Central Florida: Parks, streets, homes, neighborhoods drenched
ORLANDO, Fla. - Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian – now a tropical storm – flooded roadways, stranded vehicles, and knocked out power to thousands in Central Florida. Much of Central Florida remain under flash flood warnings, which means imminent flooding. Officials...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Issues September 29 Statement About Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian, it is still causing treacherous conditions in central Florida. Universal Orlando Resort remains closed today, September 29, and has issued a new statement. The statement reads:. Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we stand...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok. Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.
WESH
Hurricane Ian brings flooding, strong winds to Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought flooding to many areas of Florida, and Lake Eola was among the areas impacted. At Lake Eola, there were strong winds and tree branches scattered across the sidewalk along with flooded waters.
Bay News 9
Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. Officials at...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning. The windows of the strip mall were destroyed along with some parts of the roof of the building. Some interior of the stores in...
fox35orlando.com
How Hurricane Ian is impacting travel at Orlando International Airport
Orlando airport officials say as Hurricane Ian nears, so far, it's business as usual. But they are preparing for impacts, including cancellations and delays.
westorlandonews.com
Here Comes Hurricane Ian: Orange County Information & Preparation
With Hurricane Ian ready to impact Orange County and all of Florida, local preparations have been under way around Orlando ahead of the storm and important information is available. The theme parks are shuttered, Orlando International Airport is closed, and Central Florida is in a weather lockdown. All of the...
iheart.com
Hurricane Ian Latest: What You Should Know And How Can You Help?
Hurricane Ian is now a tropical storm. At 5 a.m. Eastern Time, the National Hurricane Center reported that Ian's maximum sustained winds have dropped to 65 miles an hour. The eye of the storm is now 40 miles southeast of Orlando. Out of state animal shelters are helping Florida shelters...
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
click orlando
News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
