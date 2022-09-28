ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. - The Wauchula area was underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. The view from SkyFOX showed residents driving pickup trucks through at least three feet of standing water on roadways. Several vehicles were totally submerged. Link: FOX donates $1M to American...
WAUCHULA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Dunedin, FL
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Holland
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. - SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding. The powerful storm made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. on the southwestern coast of Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian eyewall moving onshore in Florida as Category 4 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and its ‘extremely dangerous’ eye-wall is moving onshore in Florida with maximum sustained winds close to Category 5 strength. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven has formed in the Atlantic. Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gulf Coast#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#Volunteers#Hurricane Ian#Fox#Hillsborough#Home Depot
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian remains Category 1 storm on track to Central Florida

Just before 2 a.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 55 miles south-southeast of Orlando and 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Canaveral. The storm continues to decrease in strength but was still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Ian appears to be picking up speed with movement to the northeast at 9 mph.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties

Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy