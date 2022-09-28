ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report

A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
NFL
Kirkus Reviews

Anthony Bourdain Bio Draws Criticism From Family

Friends and family of Anthony Bourdain are criticizing a forthcoming biography of the late chef and author, saying it’s filled with inaccuracies about his life, the New York Times reports. The book in question is Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, which Simon & Schuster...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Pulitzer Prize#Columbia University
getnews.info

Author’s Tranquility Press Publishes Diana Hutchings’ Book of Life

Leading publicity and media agency, Author’s Tranquility Press, announces the publication of Book of Life 365 Day Devotional Self-Mastery Guide and Life Coaching Secrets to Ascension Practical Blueprint to Unlocking the Golden Light Ascension Codes by Diana Hutchings. Author’s Tranquility Press has published Book of Life 365 Day Devotional...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy