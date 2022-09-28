Read full article on original website
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Anthony Bourdain Texts Published In New Biography Reveal Grim Final Days: “I Hate My Fans…I Hate Being Famous…I Hate My Job” – Report
A new unauthorized biography of Anthony Bourdain, which includes for the first time the celebrity chef’s text messages from the days leading up to his death by suicide in 2018, reveals Bourdain’s anguish over his career, his estranged marriage and his troubled romantic relationship with actor Asia Argento. Selections from the book Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, written by journalist Charles Leerhsen, were published in today’s The New York Times. The Simon & Schuster book will be released on Oct. 11. “I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to...
NFL・
Kirkus Reviews
Anthony Bourdain Bio Draws Criticism From Family
Friends and family of Anthony Bourdain are criticizing a forthcoming biography of the late chef and author, saying it’s filled with inaccuracies about his life, the New York Times reports. The book in question is Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, which Simon & Schuster...
‘Traditional’ Jewish American foods keep changing, with cookbooks playing an influential role in how Jews mark Rosh Hashana
The end of August inaugurated the Hebrew month of Elul, when Jews all over the world start getting ready for the High Holidays: the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashana followed 10 days later by the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur. Rabbis are polishing their sermons for one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Author’s Tranquility Press Publishes Diana Hutchings’ Book of Life
Leading publicity and media agency, Author’s Tranquility Press, announces the publication of Book of Life 365 Day Devotional Self-Mastery Guide and Life Coaching Secrets to Ascension Practical Blueprint to Unlocking the Golden Light Ascension Codes by Diana Hutchings. Author’s Tranquility Press has published Book of Life 365 Day Devotional...
“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li – clever, witty novel of friendship
In 1954, Françoise Sagan scandalised literary France with Bonjour Tristesse, a slender tale of adolescent betrayal and revenge written when she was a teenager. In her sly, profound new novel, award-winning author Yiyun Li imagines a pair of 13-year-olds whose inky scheming will see them break into print in that same era with calamitous results.
