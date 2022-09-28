ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Hank2
1d ago

If the powers to be get enough money greased on their palms then whatever goes. Money talks with our council for sure.

5
wbrz.com

Application process for Denham Springs property buyout program 'moving along well'

DENHAM SPRINGS - A program aimed at reverting a portion of Denham Springs from developed land back into green space is moving along well, according to city officials. The Spring Park Buyout Program was introduced to property owners and tenants in Denham Springs in November 2021. Applications have been sent out all year long and 12 more were sent out just last week for those homeowners to apply for the program, which city officials say has been moving along pretty quickly.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Seafood
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water

Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 27, 2022, that on September 24, enforcement agents cited four persons for alleged oyster fishing infractions in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Jason...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Planned outage happening in Central on Tuesday night

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – If you live near the intersection of Blackwater Rd. and Hooper Rd., The City of Central has an important message for you. Starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Entergy is going to execute a planned outage in that area. Entergy says this is being...
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner

A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit early Monday morning in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a truck on Monday morning. The crash took place on LA 16 around 5 a.m. The unidentified man “sustained moderate to severe injuries,” according to the Louisiana State Police. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

