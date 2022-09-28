Read full article on original website
Hank2
1d ago
If the powers to be get enough money greased on their palms then whatever goes. Money talks with our council for sure.
theadvocate.com
St. Helena imposes moratorium on carbon capture injection wells; Livingston debates issue
St. Helena’s police jury passed a year-long moratorium Tuesday night on construction of injection wells used in carbon capture, the latest move among southeast Louisiana parishes echoing growing concern about the technology. Carbon capture and storage is a process that takes the carbon from an industrial site and injects...
wbrz.com
Application process for Denham Springs property buyout program 'moving along well'
DENHAM SPRINGS - A program aimed at reverting a portion of Denham Springs from developed land back into green space is moving along well, according to city officials. The Spring Park Buyout Program was introduced to property owners and tenants in Denham Springs in November 2021. Applications have been sent out all year long and 12 more were sent out just last week for those homeowners to apply for the program, which city officials say has been moving along pretty quickly.
wbrz.com
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
BATON ROUGE - The City Parish plans to replace a bridge off of O'Neal Lane and will need to borrow property for a detour while that work happens. One of the property owners involved isn't happy with the city's offer or the explanation of the project details and contacted 2 On Your Side for help.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
wbrz.com
DOTD planning upgrades to overpass district once I-10 widening project starts
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday afternoon was business as usual under the overpass at Perkins Road. New restaurants have been popping up left and right, like Unleaded BBQ, which just opened five weeks ago. “The neighborhood is very receptive to having something new, something fun, something fresh in this area so...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
WAFB.com
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou. “I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said. Neighbors have...
Interstate closures planned this weekend in Baton Rouge
I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1. The closures will be alternated, and are necessary to remove some damaged signs.
wbrz.com
40 years after a Livingston train derailment evacuated thousands, one business owner says he held his ground
LIVINGSTON - Wednesday marks the 40th anniversary of a train derailment that forced thousands out of their home, but one business owner never left. Early on the morning of September 28th, 1982, nearly 40 train cars derailed near Livingston. “I got a phone call at about 4:30 in the a.m.,"...
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge deputies find body in Mississippi River
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body found in the Mississippi River on Monday morning. The call came in around 7 a.m. that a tugboat had spotted a body in the river. A flotilla was...
wbrz.com
Candlelight vigil planned Thursday for murdered LSU student; other events to come
As family, friends, and the community mourn the death of LSU student Allie Rice, several events have been planned to help fundraise for the Rice family. Walk-On's in Prairieville is hosting a giveback night on Oct. 6 to support the family. The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge where Allie worked...
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Denham Springs (Denham Springs, LA)
According to Denham Springs police, two people were injured after their driver fled police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, and [..]
brproud.com
24,000 cars expected to cross proposed Mississippi River Bridge daily
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, September 26 consultants shared insight into the capital region’s traffic patterns and how the new proposed Mississippi River Bridge could impact it. A study of where the traffic comes from and where it goes after it crosses the bridge shows that...
Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water
Four Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Agents for Commercial Oyster Fishing Violations, 12 Sacks Returned to the Water. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 27, 2022, that on September 24, enforcement agents cited four persons for alleged oyster fishing infractions in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Jason...
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on September 28, 2022, that it had closed three Central City, Louisiana commercial arson cases, one from 2019 and two from 2021, with the arrest of two New Orleans women.
brproud.com
Planned outage happening in Central on Tuesday night
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – If you live near the intersection of Blackwater Rd. and Hooper Rd., The City of Central has an important message for you. Starting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Entergy is going to execute a planned outage in that area. Entergy says this is being...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit early Monday morning in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a truck on Monday morning. The crash took place on LA 16 around 5 a.m. The unidentified man “sustained moderate to severe injuries,” according to the Louisiana State Police. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.
