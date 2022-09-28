Elections officials change state voters pamphlet after GOP House candidate Celeste McEntee of Newport misrepresents two endorsements

Read full article on original website
Poll: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor Since 1982
Christine Drazan leads her Democratic opponent in a decent race. Oregon voters may very well be able to elect their first Republican governor because the Nineteen Eighties, based on a ballot launched this week. Thirty-two p.c of Oregon voters say they’d vote for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, based on an...
Betsy Johnson, Planned Parenthood quarrel over endorsement issue following debate
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Planned Parenthood continue to disagree over whether or not Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood board member, was invited to receive an endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit.
My view: Oregon voters should turn down ballot measure on guns
Columnist: The measure likely wouldn't survive a U.S. Supreme Court challenge and also isn't practical.Before Oregonians vote on Measure 114 on Nov. 8, they should know the truth about its actual effects before voting. So far, the "yes" campaign and their loyal lapdogs in the local media have been deceptive about its true effects. Measure 114 requires a permit to purchase, unlike any other constitutional right; I do not believe that it would survive a SCOTUS challenge due to the recent Bruen decision. (Editor's note: The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a June ruling in the case of...
Candidates For Governor Of Oregon Respond To The Uncommitted Inquiry And Civil Commitment Criteria
Candidates for governor of Oregon and state legislators have stated that they favor reviewing the laws governing compulsory mental healthcare and civil commitment. The investigative series “Uncommitted” looked into flaws in the mental healthcare system and showed how strict requirements for involuntary care can exacerbate a loop that fails persons with severe mental illness.
The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor
Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are neck-and-neck in the three-way race for governor six weeks before the November election, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. About 32% of likely Oregon voters said they would vote for Drazan if the election were today, while 31% said...
3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate
The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate in Bend on Tuesday, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan offered different recollections of their shared...
Oregon GOP: 'Appalled' and 'offended' at McLeod-Skinner comment, candidate apologizes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of Oregon’s Republican Party says he's "appalled" and "offended" by a statement made in KATU's Congressional District 5 debate. Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner said, "I've been quite stunned tonight to hear the white-washing of a record, track-record, of my opponent." Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer replied...
Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture
Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
Tina Kotek’s Personal Opinion Shouldn’t Supersede Oregon’s Laws
Tina Kotek wants the job of Oregon Governor. That should scare you half to death. Consider Kotek’s position on the death penalty. Over the weekend, I saw that all three candidates asked about Oregon’s voter approved capital punishment. Democrat Governors…Kitzhaber the corrupt, and Kate the incompetent…declared a moratorium...
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a...
Mike Erickson Tough Congressional Candidate From Oregon, Was Handcuffed In 2016 Over Dui Allegations
Republican congressional candidate Mike Erickson brags about his support for law enforcement in advertisements and political mailings, and he swears to oppose any legislation that is “soft on crime.”. He asserts that Andrea Salinas, his Democratic rival in Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District, intends to make it more...
Readers respond: McLeod-Skinner will work across the aisle
I served as an elected Republican county commissioner in a very conservative part of Oregon. I am endorsing Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the 5th Congressional District. I met McLeod-Skinner in 2018 when I called to learn about her positions on issues and share mine. I was impressed she took my call and listened to my concerns.
Readers respond: A troubling headline
The story in the Sept. 21 print edition of The Oregonian headlined “Dems’ midterm hopes pinned on abortion” noted the “unprecedented amount of money” Democrats are spending to advocate abortion rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. How sad that killing unborn babies is now viewed as a winning issue.
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
Eugene City Council bids farewell to Claire Syrett after recall vote
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an election to recall Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett was successful, the City Council devoted some time in their most recent meeting to bid a fond farewell to the Ward Seven councilor. The recall election was held September 6, 2022. Over 2,300 votes were received to...
Readers respond: Oregon voters get a say on guns in November
With the proliferation of guns and gun violence, it is time for Oregonians to enact sensible gun ownership legislation. Luckily, Oregon is the only state in the nation that will be able to vote for sensible gun legislation in November. We can vote for Measure 114 to enact sensible gun background checks, ownership requirements and limits on the size of multiple bullet magazines.
OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate
Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan took the stage for a spirited gubernatorial debate on Tuesday evening before a packed room of about 80 people at Tykeson Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus. The post OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate appeared first on KTVZ.
Rural Communities in Washington's 3rd Congressional District Say 'We Want to Be Heard'
Clark — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (35.92 percent) and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (21.48 percent) out of 140,028 ballots cast. Cowlitz — Perez (23.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (23.3 percent) out of 31,514 votes. Lewis — Joe Kent (32.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (26.32 percent) out of 24,266 votes...
