PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Annie Pinkard, a widow, originally in favor of Morcap Inc., on January 9, 1998, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Book 193 Page 1286; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in RLPY Book 2017 Page 5848; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association (formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association), not in its individual or banking capacity, but solely as Trustee on behalf of Southern Pacific Secured Assets Corporation, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 1998-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 2, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: A certain tract of land situated in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 18 East and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest Corner of the above described Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and run South along the West line of said Quarter-Quarter for a distance of 426.66 feet; thence run East for a distance of 1097.0 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue East along the last named course for a distance of 210.0 feet to the West Right of Way line of the Paved County Road; thence run South along said Right of Way line for a distance of 105.0 feet thence run West for a distance of 210.0 feet; thence run North for a distance of 105.0 feet to the Point of Beginning. . Property street address for informational purposes: 1745 Mccain Rd , Wetumpka, AL 36092-8569. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association (formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association), not in its individual or banking capacity, but solely as Trustee on behalf of Southern Pacific Secured Assets Corporation, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 1998-1, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-40574 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, Oct 5, & 12 2022 22-40574.

WETUMPKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO