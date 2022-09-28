ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Wildlife Officials Remind Hunters and the General Public to Use Precautions When Preparing and Handling Harvested Wildlife

Louisiana Wildlife Officials Remind Hunters and the General Public to Use Precautions When Preparing and Handling Harvested Wildlife. On September 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) issued a reminder to hunters and the general public to exercise caution when handling and preparing harvested wildlife. Hunters and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million

Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million. On September 27, 2022, after a week-long trial, a federal jury in Louisiana convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Can Hurricane Ian impact Louisiana home insurance?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People in Louisiana are thankful to be spared from Hurricane Ian, but one expert tells me it’s possible the effects of the storm can still hit home. “I think you can expect gulf states’ premiums to be affected negatively,” said Jeremy Robicheaux, Owner...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Defending Election Integrity, AG Jeff Landry Calls for Repeal of Biden Executive Order

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a 13-state coalition calling for Joe Biden to rescind his Executive Order 14019 which authorizes the executive branch to utilize all federal executive agencies’ power, resources, and reach to carry out voter registration and voter mobilization activities. The coalition’s opposition is based in law, noting that the U.S. Constitution does not provide this power to the executive branch and arguing that this responsibility falls on state legislatures.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Greenfield announces regional vendor summit

WALLACE — Greenfield Louisiana, in partnership with construction contractor Weitz, are encouraging the local community to register for their October vendors and contractors Summit by September 30, 2022. Registration details are available at GreenfieldLA.com/Summit. Women-owned, minority-owned, veteran owned business enterprises and other disadvantaged businesses are encouraged to register, as...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment

BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
L'Observateur

2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown

RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
RESERVE, LA
wbrz.com

RED FLAG WARNING issued for southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi

A cold front will push through the area tonight with cooler and drier air to follow. Hurricane Ian will not bring significant impacts to the local area aside from increased winds and large swells—especially on offshore waters. The combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between...

