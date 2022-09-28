PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated November 27, 2013, executed by April Oates, a married woman, also known as April B. Marks Abrams, and Keith Oates, her husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., which mortgage was recorded on January 10, 2014, in RLPY Book 2014, Page 1206; modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement Recorded on November 2, 2018 in RLPY Book 2018, Page 52534, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the North Door entrance to the Elmore County Courthouse at Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 16, 2022, the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the Northwest Corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 13, Township 19 north, Range 17 East, and continue thence South 30.0 feet to the point of beginning; From said Point of Beginning, continue thence South and along the quarter section line 1266.1 feet; thence North 88 degrees 40 minutes East for 344.04 feet; thence North 1266.1 feet to a point on the South side of a gravel road, said point being 30.0 feet from the center of said gravel road; thence South 88 degrees 40 minutes West and along the South side of said gravel road for 344.04 feet to the point of beginning. Said Parcel of land being in the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 17 East, and contains 10.0 acres, more or less. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. Transferee The sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on the 16th day of August, 2022, by public announcement being made at the North Door entrance to the Elmore County Courthouse at Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 25th day of October, 2022, at the North Door entrance to the Elmore County Courthouse at Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Robert J. Wermuth/jmm Stephens Millirons, P.C. P.O. Box 307 Huntsville, Alabama 35804 Attorney for Mortgagee The Wetumpka Herald September 28, 2022 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, 2022 FC/OATES.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO