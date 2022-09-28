Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian update 21: Bridge closures, power outages and flood warning
Volusia County remains under a hurricane warning, flood warning and tornado watch. Most Volusia County bridges have closed. There is still a high risk for tornado activity, extreme flooding and power outages. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ian caused 'devastating' damage to Volusia, officials say more rain is coming
While winds and rain have decreased in Volusia County due to Tropical Storm Ian, officials are anticipating another round of rainfall Thursday evening extending through Friday early morning hours. "So we're not out of the woods," said Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Information director, during a 3 p.m. news conference...
‘Leave immediately’: Flagler County urges some residents to evacuate over flooding concerns
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are urging residents of several southeast Flagler neighborhoods Thursday afternoon to leave immediately. Residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive – also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B – are asked to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding, officials said.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters
Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
News4Jax.com
As tides rise, still concerns about flooding in Crescent Beach area
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – The tides and influx of water down in Crescent Beach pushed in shortly before noon at Genung’s Fish Camp. As the rising waters approached, the owner there said the camp prepared as much as they could before Tropical Storm Ian hit the area. But there are still worries that things could get very bad as the tides came in on Thursday.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information
Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
News4Jax.com
Flagler neighborhoods urged to evacuate due to potential flooding threat
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, Flagler County officials urged residents in the Woodlands neighborhood, which is evacuation Zone C, to evacuate immediately due to significant flooding. At 1:30 p.m., Officials added evacuation Zone B which includes Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
palmcoastobserver.com
Up to 20 inches of rain expected for Volusia-Flagler area as Ian pushes inland
Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler bridges likely to close at times
In response to rapidly changing weather conditions, residents should shelter-in-place throughout the day on Thursday, likely into Friday. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The bridges to...
palmcoastobserver.com
Ian pushes inland as Category 4 hurricane, expected to weaken to tropical storm
Hurricane Ian is pushing northeast into the Florida peninsula after striking the Tampa Bay area as a Category 4 storm. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. The...
Flagler County expands evacuations to Woodlands neighborhood as Ian's 'significant flooding'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents living in Flagler County's Woodlands neighborhood, otherwise known as Evacuation Zone C, are advised to evacuate the area amid significant flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ian, the county announced on Thursday. Rising floodwaters may impact homes in the area and make it impossible for...
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
fox35orlando.com
What is a flash flood emergency?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian dumped massive amounts of rain on Central Florida, sparking Flash Flood Warnings across several counties and a flooding emergency in Seminole County. Officials say there is unprecedented flooding for Little Wekiva River with levels at 30.6 ft. which is a foot above the record. Remember:...
News4Jax.com
Clay residents get ready, officials say area could see flooding countywide as Hurricane Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are warning of potential flooding countywide. That includes perpetually flooded areas like Black Creek as well as small street flooding because of concerns that the ground is already heavily saturated. Chris Hedden has his pontoon boat ready to sail out if things...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler issues evacuation order for barrier island, low-lying areas, mobile home residents; shelters to open at 1 p.m.
Evacuations have been ordered in portions of Flagler County, effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. But the county is urging people to leave as early as possible to help clear the roads for people who are staying and will be using hurricane shelters. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking,...
click orlando
Flagler County issues countywide curfew, evacuation order as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A countywide curfew and evacuation order is now in effect for Flagler County residents, according to county officials. The curfew goes into effect Wednesday at 8 p.m., and will be in effect “every night until Hurricane Ian has left our area and it’s safe enough for the curfew to be lifted or modified,” according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Flagler County leaders warn residents to prepare for ‘eventual’ evacuations
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County leaders are urging residents to prepare for “eventual” evacuations in the county as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The massive storm is churning in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the coast of Southwest Florida.
flaglerlive.com
If You’re Sheltering In Place in Hurricane Ian’s Path, Fill Out This Survey For Your Safety
If you’re sheltering in place, have been asked to evacuate and your home is in the path of Hurricane Ian or Tropical Storm Ian, the state wants you to fill out a survey that may help in rescuing you should you need it in the immediate aftermath of the storm.
Volusia, Flagler County announce curfews for Hurricane Ian
Two Central Florida counties have announced curfews for residents on Wednesday and Thursday night. The curfews in both counties will begin at 8 p.m. and run until 7 a.m. the next morning. In addition, Volusia County has forbidden driving on the beach due to fears of storm surge from Hurricane Ian, closed Barracuda Bridge and noted that all bridges over the Halifax River will close in the event of wind speeds over 39 mph.
