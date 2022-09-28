ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – The tides and influx of water down in Crescent Beach pushed in shortly before noon at Genung’s Fish Camp. As the rising waters approached, the owner there said the camp prepared as much as they could before Tropical Storm Ian hit the area. But there are still worries that things could get very bad as the tides came in on Thursday.

