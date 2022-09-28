ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

kotatv.com

2023 CIF season schedule released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Champions Indoor Football has announced its revised 13-week, 40-game regular season schedule for 2023, which kicks off league play March 4. Nonleague games start Feb. 19 in Rapid City. The 2023 CIF regular season schedule will include all eight returning teams, Omaha Beef, Sioux...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Scoopers edge out Patriots on the road

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers had lost three out of their last four games, but their struggles ended Monday night under the lights against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood. Ben Burns has the highlights from their victory.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Loud drumline ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Central’s Drumline is ready to take the field Friday for the Cobbler’s homecoming game. Starting at 6:30 a.m. the group picks up their drumsticks, but not the fried chicken kind. The drumline performs at different events throughout the school year and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Big Ol’ Fish-Anderson Ohman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 17 inch Smallmouth Bass caught by Anderson Ohman. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
Sports
kotatv.com

Preparation under way for the 57th annual buffalo roundup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

Lead-Deadwood District finishes renovations of historic schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood leans into its historical roots, even using the tagline “Entertaining guests since 1876.” Twin-city Lead prides itself in being a community where mining brought families there for 100 years. Just as both cities have reimagined themselves, the schools have had to adapt as well.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood, one of the rowdiest towns in the West, started after the discovery of gold in 1875. The crowd that followed was filled with gunslingers and people hoping to strike it rich. Eventually, Homestake Mining Company staked a claim in Lead, lasting until 2001. Now, another company known as Dakota Gold has come in.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
PIERRE, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA KEVN FORECAST

Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. The Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% higher risk of having a wildfire impact than other communities nationwide.
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

Spearfish Canyon erupts in autumn color

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Fall is the time of the year when days get shorter, the weather gets colder, and the leaves change colors. From the golden yellow tones of aspen and birch to the red sumac leaves sprouting out of the canyon walls, your senses are in for a treat.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City park restrooms closing with the changing seasons

RAPID CITY, S.D.– In order to keep facilities safe through the winter weather the Rapid City Parks Department is closing many on-site restrooms by Friday, September 30. Facilities in Sioux Park are scheduled to remain open through October 17. The decision to drastically reduce the number of locations stems...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Wildfire Defense

RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Noem Announcement

CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder man identified in fatal crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Derek Vice, the 50-year-old driver of the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Brown of Rapid City, the 31-year-old...
BOX ELDER, SD

