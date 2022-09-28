Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
2023 CIF season schedule released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Champions Indoor Football has announced its revised 13-week, 40-game regular season schedule for 2023, which kicks off league play March 4. Nonleague games start Feb. 19 in Rapid City. The 2023 CIF regular season schedule will include all eight returning teams, Omaha Beef, Sioux...
kotatv.com
Scoopers edge out Patriots on the road
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers had lost three out of their last four games, but their struggles ended Monday night under the lights against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood. Ben Burns has the highlights from their victory.
kotatv.com
Loud drumline ahead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Central’s Drumline is ready to take the field Friday for the Cobbler’s homecoming game. Starting at 6:30 a.m. the group picks up their drumsticks, but not the fried chicken kind. The drumline performs at different events throughout the school year and...
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Anderson Ohman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 17 inch Smallmouth Bass caught by Anderson Ohman. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
Preparation under way for the 57th annual buffalo roundup
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
newscenter1.tv
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
kotatv.com
Lead-Deadwood District finishes renovations of historic schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood leans into its historical roots, even using the tagline “Entertaining guests since 1876.” Twin-city Lead prides itself in being a community where mining brought families there for 100 years. Just as both cities have reimagined themselves, the schools have had to adapt as well.
KEVN
Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood, one of the rowdiest towns in the West, started after the discovery of gold in 1875. The crowd that followed was filled with gunslingers and people hoping to strike it rich. Eventually, Homestake Mining Company staked a claim in Lead, lasting until 2001. Now, another company known as Dakota Gold has come in.
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
kotatv.com
RCAS focuses on revising College and Career Readiness program to address area labor shortage
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The labor shortage is heavily impacting western South Dakota and the Black Hills area, and the Rapid City Area School District is hoping to address the issue through their College and Career Readiness program. Representatives from the district’s CCR program attended Tuesday night’s Board of...
kotatv.com
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. The Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% higher risk of having a wildfire impact than other communities nationwide.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Concert Association brings widely-acclaimed talent to the Black Hills Region for new season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The new season for the Rapid City Concert Association is officially underway in the Black Hills region. Vice President Don Stover talks about the organization and more. What is the Rapid City Concert Association?. For more than 80 years, the group has been bringing national...
kotatv.com
Spearfish Canyon erupts in autumn color
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Fall is the time of the year when days get shorter, the weather gets colder, and the leaves change colors. From the golden yellow tones of aspen and birch to the red sumac leaves sprouting out of the canyon walls, your senses are in for a treat.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City park restrooms closing with the changing seasons
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In order to keep facilities safe through the winter weather the Rapid City Parks Department is closing many on-site restrooms by Friday, September 30. Facilities in Sioux Park are scheduled to remain open through October 17. The decision to drastically reduce the number of locations stems...
kotatv.com
KOTA Wildfire Defense
Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. Governor Kristi Noem is promising to repeal the grocery tax if she is re-elected.
kotatv.com
South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
kotatv.com
KOTA Noem Announcement
Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. The Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% higher risk of having a wildfire impact than other communities nationwide.
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder man identified in fatal crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Derek Vice, the 50-year-old driver of the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Brown of Rapid City, the 31-year-old...
