ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tablet Computer#Drawing#The Cintiq Pro#Lcd
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
People

Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals

We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!

A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
PC Magazine

Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air

Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
COMPUTERS
reviewed.com

Dell’s Inspiron 27 desktop is a stylish, all-in-one fit for any living room

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dell’s Inspiron 27 All-in-One is an excellent choice if you want a simple, attractive, versatile desktop for basic tasks. About the Dell Inspiron 27 7710. Here are the specs of...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops

Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung The Freestyle x Helinox 830 g portable projector collaboration announced

Samsung has announced a limited edition The Freestyle projector created in partnership with Helinox, a Korean-based outdoor brand. The product launches in Korea on September 27 with a Helinox skin and a battery bag. The Freestyle, unveiled at CES earlier this year, is a portable projector that can throw 16:9 images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
ELECTRONICS
Gizmodo

The Kindle Scribe Lets You Add Hand-Written Sticky Notes to Your eBooks

In recent years, the Amazon Kindle has only seen minor updates, getting advances like sharper E Ink screens and a welcome switch to USB-C charging ports, but today Amazon announced a major upgrade in the new Kindle Scribe, which turns the e-reader into an e-note device with an included stylus that never needs charging.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 FE Appears On Geekbench With Some Specs

After launching the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra earlier this year, Samsung is now readying a Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The new tablet recently surfaced on the online benchmarking platform Geekbench with model number SM-X506B. The listing reveals a few key specs of the device. For...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy