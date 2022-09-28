Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
laptopmag.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop drops to $549 at Staples
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 12th gen Intel laptop is one of the best personal computers to buy. Today, Staples offers this capable Windows 11 notebook for a stellar price. As part of the sale, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is just $549 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal price of $699 and the lowest price ever for this Lenovo laptop.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
PC Magazine
Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air
Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
reviewed.com
Dell’s Inspiron 27 desktop is a stylish, all-in-one fit for any living room
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dell’s Inspiron 27 All-in-One is an excellent choice if you want a simple, attractive, versatile desktop for basic tasks. About the Dell Inspiron 27 7710. Here are the specs of...
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
Digital Trends
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung The Freestyle x Helinox 830 g portable projector collaboration announced
Samsung has announced a limited edition The Freestyle projector created in partnership with Helinox, a Korean-based outdoor brand. The product launches in Korea on September 27 with a Helinox skin and a battery bag. The Freestyle, unveiled at CES earlier this year, is a portable projector that can throw 16:9 images up to 100-in (~254 cm) wide, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
Gizmodo
The Kindle Scribe Lets You Add Hand-Written Sticky Notes to Your eBooks
In recent years, the Amazon Kindle has only seen minor updates, getting advances like sharper E Ink screens and a welcome switch to USB-C charging ports, but today Amazon announced a major upgrade in the new Kindle Scribe, which turns the e-reader into an e-note device with an included stylus that never needs charging.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 FE Appears On Geekbench With Some Specs
After launching the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra earlier this year, Samsung is now readying a Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The new tablet recently surfaced on the online benchmarking platform Geekbench with model number SM-X506B. The listing reveals a few key specs of the device. For...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Beautiful 55-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV with 120Hz back on sale for its lowest price yet on Amazon
The most affordable OLED TV in Sony's 2022 lineup has now dropped back to its lowest price ever on Amazon, which sits 35% below the official MSRP of the adequately sized 55-inch Bravia A80K and constitutes a good opportunity to purchase one of the most popular and sought-after 120Hz OLED TVs on the market.
Student tablet deal: Save $100 and get a free gift with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
This powerful Android tablet has $100 off and includes 3 months of YouTube Premium.
