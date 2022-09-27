Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Time for the Saints to do the right thing and give Jameis Winston a rest
LONDON — It’s time. Time for the New Orleans Saints to sit Jameis Winston. Time to start Andy Dalton. For the good of the team. For the benefit of Winston’s health. For the sanity of Saints fans everywhere. The Saints’ best chance to beat the Minnesota Vikings...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Andy Dalton's first start gives Jameis Winston and Saints offense chance to heal
LONDON — The New Orleans Saints will have a new look Sunday. The fresh, white color rush uniforms. The sleek, brand-new black helmets. And the 34-year-old Red Rifle. The Red Rifle, of course, is Andy Dalton, the veteran red-headed quarterback who the Saints signed this offseason “just in case.”
NOLA.com
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals on TNF: Best Bets for September 29
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Saints' players offer support to injured Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaiiloa
LONDON - Because of the time difference in London, Cesar Ruiz wasn’t watching the Thursday night football game to see Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffer a neck and head injury. But he woke up to several messages and saw the gruesome replays that showed Tagovailoa lying on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Thursday Night Football odds preview: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals trends, prediction
The Cincinnati Bengals, fresh off their first win of the season, will look to knock off the lone undefeated team in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins in the first game of NFL Week 4. Miami has been in two of the most thrilling games thus far in the NFL, knocking...
NOLA.com
Chris Dabe: First power ratings for football posted by LHSAA show it is not too early to look ahead
Picture this: It’s the first round of the prep football playoffs and Edna Karr has the No. 24 seed in the Division I select bracket, sending the Cougars on the road to face No. 9 Tioga. Then, let’s assume Karr advanced to the second round. Based on the...
NOLA.com
Entering fourth season with Pelicans, Brandon Ingram says New Orleans is "a good place to be"
One year before Jonas Valanciunas signed an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, and two years before CJ McCollum signed an extension of his own, there was the Brandon Ingram deal. In November 2020, the Pelicans signed Ingram to a five-year pact worth $158 million. Ingram was a restricted free...
Comments / 0