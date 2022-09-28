ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Vaccinations Are Required for Travel?

A trip abroad requires you to be up-to-date on a whole checklist of things these days: travel insurance, airline policies, visas, passports, and, as far as your health is concerned, vaccines. Yet while the COVID-19 pandemic has made us acutely aware of the importance of staying healthy on the road, travel vaccines have always been a mainstay of safe travel—a crucial tool in avoiding the (often expensive) headaches of getting sick, and treating sicknesses, abroad.
Vaccinating women infected with COVID during pregnancy prior to delivery provides antibodies to newborns

Women with COVID in pregnancy who are subsequently vaccinated after recovery, but prior to delivery, are more likely to pass antibodies on to the child than similarly infected but unvaccinated mothers are. Researchers who studied a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated mothers found that 78% of their infants tested at birth had antibodies. Of these infants, 3 of 4 born to unvaccinated mothers had evidence of antibodies while all of those from vaccinated mothers carried COVID antibodies.
COVID Vaccine Linked to Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle: Study

Sept. 28, 2022 -- Some people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine have reported a temporary change in their menstrual cycles, according to a new study published in BMJ Medicine. Vaccinated people had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than 1 day with both the first and...
Does Healthcare Produce Health?

Medical care can diagnose illness and injury, but a lack of medical care is not the cause of illness or injury. Medicine is more an art than a science. State-of-the-art care changes over time. When I was in medical school in 1972, a professor of medicine began his lecture by informing us that, "In 10 years' time you will discover that half of what I am telling you is wrong. I just don't know which half."
'Gender-affirming care' sacrifices safety for ideology

“I know what’s wrong,” my patient winced, clutching his chest. “I Googled it, it’s costo…”. “Costochondritis?” I volunteered. “Yes! I’m sure that’s what I have,” he replied. I then did what I do with every patient who walks through the emergency...
New Guidance Focuses on Long COVID in Kids

When it comes to long COVID in children, physicians should focus on mitigating symptoms and encouraging multidisciplinary rehabilitation designed to improve age-appropriate development, according to new clinical guidance from the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R). Long COVID can present differently in children, so standard practices for managing...
Zero HIV Stigma Day Launched

In commemoration of the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele (1971–2017), a consortium of community, medical and urban health organizations has designated July 21 as #ZeroHIVStigmaDay, a new international awareness day meant to call attention to the persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.
Coronavirus Daily Briefing

Here are five of today's top Microsoft Start stories about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Check out our roundup daily for the news you need. CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers. The latest mask recommendations apply to all health care settings, including nursing homes and private homes. |...
