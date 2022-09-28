Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
MedicalXpress
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
cntraveler.com
Which Vaccinations Are Required for Travel?
A trip abroad requires you to be up-to-date on a whole checklist of things these days: travel insurance, airline policies, visas, passports, and, as far as your health is concerned, vaccines. Yet while the COVID-19 pandemic has made us acutely aware of the importance of staying healthy on the road, travel vaccines have always been a mainstay of safe travel—a crucial tool in avoiding the (often expensive) headaches of getting sick, and treating sicknesses, abroad.
MedicalXpress
Vaccinating women infected with COVID during pregnancy prior to delivery provides antibodies to newborns
Women with COVID in pregnancy who are subsequently vaccinated after recovery, but prior to delivery, are more likely to pass antibodies on to the child than similarly infected but unvaccinated mothers are. Researchers who studied a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated mothers found that 78% of their infants tested at birth had antibodies. Of these infants, 3 of 4 born to unvaccinated mothers had evidence of antibodies while all of those from vaccinated mothers carried COVID antibodies.
Covid vaccination rates in US children under five lag despite effectiveness
It’s been three months since the US authorized Covid vaccines for kids under five, yet uptake in this group has been extremely low. Meanwhile, Joe Biden said on Monday that the pandemic is ending – a message that could result in a continued lag. More than 1,400 children...
WebMD
COVID Vaccine Linked to Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle: Study
Sept. 28, 2022 -- Some people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine have reported a temporary change in their menstrual cycles, according to a new study published in BMJ Medicine. Vaccinated people had an adjusted increase in menstrual cycle length of less than 1 day with both the first and...
MedicalXpress
National study confirms that mRNA vaccines protect against serious COVID-19 during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
MedPage Today
Does Healthcare Produce Health?
Medical care can diagnose illness and injury, but a lack of medical care is not the cause of illness or injury. Medicine is more an art than a science. State-of-the-art care changes over time. When I was in medical school in 1972, a professor of medicine began his lecture by informing us that, "In 10 years' time you will discover that half of what I am telling you is wrong. I just don't know which half."
Washington Examiner
'Gender-affirming care' sacrifices safety for ideology
“I know what’s wrong,” my patient winced, clutching his chest. “I Googled it, it’s costo…”. “Costochondritis?” I volunteered. “Yes! I’m sure that’s what I have,” he replied. I then did what I do with every patient who walks through the emergency...
Thousands of children at risk as vaccination rates fall in England
Health officials urge parents to ensure children have routine jabs amid fears of measles outbreak
MedPage Today
New Guidance Focuses on Long COVID in Kids
When it comes to long COVID in children, physicians should focus on mitigating symptoms and encouraging multidisciplinary rehabilitation designed to improve age-appropriate development, according to new clinical guidance from the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R). Long COVID can present differently in children, so standard practices for managing...
Zero HIV Stigma Day Launched
In commemoration of the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele (1971–2017), a consortium of community, medical and urban health organizations has designated July 21 as #ZeroHIVStigmaDay, a new international awareness day meant to call attention to the persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.
msn.com
Coronavirus Daily Briefing
Here are five of today's top Microsoft Start stories about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Check out our roundup daily for the news you need. CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers. The latest mask recommendations apply to all health care settings, including nursing homes and private homes. |...
