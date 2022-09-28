Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
Penn State secondary celebrates its ‘No Fly Zone’ for opposing quarterbacks
Daequan Hardy started it over the summer in the Penn State cornerback room. When he made a play on the ball, he started waving his arms, almost like a bird flapping its wings. Soon enough, the rest of the cornerbacks were doing it. Then, other members of defense. And the offense. And some of the coaches — even defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. And a month into the season, the fans at Beaver Stadium have joined in, too.
NBC Washington
Penn State, LSU Top List of College Football's Toughest Road Environments
Penn State, LSU top list of college football’s toughest road environments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. College football rivalries are intense on the field, and that intensity can be even greater in the stands. Massive stadiums, passionate fan bases and proud traditions all add to the sport’s biggest...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn State vs. Northwestern: 8 Wildcats to know as Nittany Lions dive into Big Ten play
Penn State begins Big Ten play in earnest Saturday when it hosts Northwestern at Beaver Stadium. While the No. 11 Nittany Lions are off to a perfect start through four games, the Wildcats have struggled to find their footing in the first month. But the Northwestern roster under coach Pat...
A week in review of Rutgers Athletics as September winds down
With September winding down, Rutgers athletics was looking to end the month on a high note. But with fall sports now in full swing, the start of the Big Ten schedule for all Rutgers teams means that the competition level was ratcheted up considerably. As such, Rutgers athletic teams suffered some setbacks, even as they maintain a still strong position nationally. Football, for instance, got their first loss of the season but is halfway towards the needed win total for bowl eligibility. Field hockey and women’s soccer continue to be ranked and the men’s soccer team had some solid wins last week. Check out...
ESPN ranks the 21 remaining undefeated teams in college football
As the weeks go by in college football, the list of undefeated teams continues to shrink. After Week 4, the total number is down to 21, ranging from seven different conferences. Compared to a week ago, there we 33 undefeated. ESPN decided to rank the remaining undefeated teams, with there...
No. 11 Penn State vs. Northwestern football score predictions from Lions247
No. 11 Penn State (4-0, 1-0) dives back into Big Ten play Saturday, when it welcomes unranked Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) to Beaver Stadium. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ESPN. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Clemson survives double-overtime test with top-10 foe up next
While Notre Dame takes the weekend off, some will take the chance to spend time with their families. Others will go to other games across the country, maybe dabble in an FCS matchup. Most, however, will keep watching the full Saturday slate, and this weekend there are a few notable chances to watch coming Irish foes.
NFL・
Penn State to begin beer sales at Beaver Stadium vs. Northwestern
Penn State will begin selling beer at Beaver Stadium during Saturday’s game against Northwestern, the university announced Wednesday. The Penn State Board of Trustees approved expanded beer sales during its meeting last week. New concession stands for beer sales were spotted inside Beaver Stadium on Tuesday. According to a...
Football: ‘Holy Buckeye’: Ohio State’s magical 2002 National Championship run told through former players, coach 20 years later
Jim Tressel, head coach of the 2002 National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes, is lifted into the air by his former team during a celebration of their victory during No. 3 Ohio States 21-10 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Commanders offense looking to bounce back vs. Cowboys
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — After a disappointing lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders are looking to get back in the win column at Dallas Cowboys this week. The Commanders gave up a season-high nine sacks last Sunday against the Eagles and the competition doesn’t get any easier with the Cowboys. Washington […]
Comments / 0