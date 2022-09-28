Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Today’s daily horoscope for Sept. 29, 2022
Venus brings a posse of muses with her as she moves into Libra, the realm of art and beauty, so prepare to ingratiate yourself. The muses are fickle, which is clever on their part. If they always showed up when called, no one would do the work to court them. The muses will visit you on their own accord, so it’s more magical when they do.
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 25 to October 1, 2022
We could all use a reset, right? This week gives us just that, with a new moon in Libra on the 25th. New Moons are a time to sit in quiet reflection before setting intentions for the month ahead. Libra is a social go-getter, always leading with balance and beauty. Think: Kate Winslet, Sting and Bruce Springsteen, who were all born with the sun and moon in Libra. This lunation sets us up to find stability in things that have otherwise felt chaotic or experimental.
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 9/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Others have the upper hand now that Venus is in Libra, but there are ways to get what you want. Charm, guile, and showing a little leg helps. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Venus enters sibling sign Libra so look to relatives or friends for guidance. They see things better than you and won't steer you wrong.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1
ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – September 30, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might not like the sudden setback in your plans. But keep that headstrong Arian temperament in check and wait for explanations. Things will begin to clear up by week’s end. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Enjoy the respite from your recent...
Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)
It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
Leo—Your October Horoscope Says a Solar Eclipse Is Making You Question Everything This Month
Feeling curious? If so, you should follow that thought! Your Leo horoscope for October 2022 wants you to embark on adventures that begin both near and far, because you’re tapping into a wealth of knowledge and stumbling upon mind-blowing evidence when you least expect it. As Venus opposes Jupiter in your open-minded and expansive ninth house on October 1, it will set the tone for a month filled with mischief, spontaneity and so many opportunities to step outside your comfort zone. That’s not the only reason you’re celebrating the month of October. By day two, Mercury retrograde will finally come to...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
This Week's Horoscope Forecast September 5th To 11th, 2022
This week, Mercury goes Retrograde, causing us to reevaluate our relationship issues and the perfectionism that's held us back. And the Full Harvest Moon in Pisces will also occur on September 10th, which may encourage us to have more faith in our intuition.
Allure
Your Gemini October 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Gemini personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full October 2022 horoscope. Welcome to October, Gemini. You're a sign known for your charm, and you rock a costume...
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
MindBodyGreen
Meet The 12 Zodiac Star Signs: Their Strengths, Weaknesses & More
If you're dipping your toes into astrology, you might know a little bit about each of the 12 zodiac signs but want to learn more. Well, we've got you covered—here are the fundamentals of the 12 signs, from Aries to Pisces, according to astrologers. Before we dive into each...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of September 24, 2022. Tips for making the most of the next three weeks: 1. Be proud as you teeter charismatically on the fence. Relish the power that comes from being in between. 2. Act as vividly congenial and staunchly beautiful as you dare. 3. Experiment with making artful arrangements of pretty much everything you are part of. 4. Flatter others sincerely. Use praise as one of your secret powers. 5. Cultivate an open-minded skepticism that blends discernment and curiosity. 6. Plot and scheme in behalf of harmony, but never kiss ass.
New York Post
September 2022 new moon: Will your zodiac sign find the perfect partner?
A new moon in Libra will soon appear, giving us the opportunity to improve our relationships or find significant new ones. The new moon appears on September 25, 2022 and will bring vivid focus to how we are mirroring others and connecting to them in business, love or collaboration. Commitments,...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Officially Coming to an End
If you’re at the end of your rope, your horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2 will give you the confidence to keep going. There’s so much to look forward to right now, and after the intense month we’ve all had, the astrology of the current moment is a downright blessing. As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in Virgo on September 26, it will give you the opportunity to heal lingering rifts, reconnect with old friends and passionately resume creative projects you’ve abandoned. This retrograde has placed immeasurable pressure on your relationships, but Venus—planet of romance and...
The Sun Goes Into Libra September 22nd, 2022
On September 22nd, the Sun enters the sign of Libra. Here are some ways it can improve our love lives and careers while demonstrating the most effective interpersonal communication methods.
Is A Virgo In Love With You? Here’s How To Attract A Virgo & Signs They May Be Falling For You
Falling in love isn’t easy, but loving a Virgo is always worth your while! Cautious and conscientious, Virgo knows that love is a work in progress. The right partner will love Virgo for their intellectual tidbits, witty banter, remarkable keenness and more. And if you’re currently falling for one, you’re probably wondering—is a Virgo in love with you, too? Ruled by Mercury—planet of communication—Virgo is unmistakably intelligent, analytical and dexterous. As a mutable earth sign, Virgo is firm, yet soft and flexible, yet durable. Known as a constant work in progress, Virgo is praised for being helpful, hardworking, humble, witty and...
